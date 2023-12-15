Who is Easton Stick's girlfriend, Cheyenne Knight? All about Chargers QB's personal life

Cheyenne Knight is an American professional golfer and the girlfriend of Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Easton Stick. The couple have been together for a while and are stars in their respective sports. Knight has been a highly touted golfing prospect since her collegiate years, and now she's one of the better American golfers out there.

In this article, we will shine the light on the LPGA star, her relationship with Easton Stick, and what's next in her career at the highest level.

Who is Cheyenne Knight?

Cheyenne Knight is a professional golfer who competes in the LPGA tour and is currently in the top 40 world rankings. She was born in 1997 in Aledo, Texas, and took a liking to golf at a very young age. The Texas native earned a scholarship to play golf at the University of Alabama, where she was an All-American player. During her amateur years, Knight won six titles in six years.

Cheyenne Knight turned pro in 2018 after one year on the Symetra Tour. She earned her LPGA Tour card for the 2019 season and has been on the tour ever since. She has two professional wins at the Volunteers of America Classic (2019) and Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, alongside Elizabeth Szokol (2023).

Knight is one of the rising stars of American golf, with the Alabama alum making the cut in four of the five majors in 2023. Her best major result was a tie for 18th at the Chevron Championship. Furthermore, Knight was part of the USA squad that competed at the 2023 Solheim Cup. The 26-year-old is a very talented golfer and she has consistently improved her world ranking since her breakout 2021 season.

Cheyenne Knight and Easton Stick's relationship

Knight and Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Easton Stick have been linked to each other since 2021. Reports and pictures show that Stick was in Knight's gallery during round one of the HUGEL-AIR PREMIA LA Open tournament in April 2021.

Since then, the couple have shared numerous pictures of each other on social media. Also, they attend each other's games when they can. The couple aren't married yet, and they don't have any children. Instead, they're focused squarely on their careers and aim to be the best versions of themselves during their prime years.

