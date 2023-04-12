Who is Emma Kittle? Everything you need to know about George Kittle's sister 

George Kittle has been one of the NFL’s best tight ends since the San Francisco 49ers drafted him in 2017. Aside from being the second-highest-paid tight end in terms of annual average value, he has three All-Pro and four Pro Bowl selections.

But the former Iowa standout credits part of his success to his sister, Emma Kittle. Her restorative yoga program helped George Kittle increase his mobility and recovery from injury.

The positive results have helped many people, from Women of Niners members to stand-up comedian and podcaster Theo Von. The “This Past Weekend” host said the following when George appeared on the show:

“She’s the best, man. She’s kinda like lady-like and motherly, but like a sensei kind of… She’s like a vibe surfer or something… And she was always interested in the next, like staying on the pulse of yoga.”

However, Emma is more than just a yoga professional. She has come a long way from someone who traded law school for helping others improve their health. Her life is also as accomplished as her brother’s because she is also an athlete.

Emma and George Kittle as Division I athletes

Both siblings played NCAA Division I sports. George Kittle followed in his father’s footsteps and played for four years under head coach Kirk Ferentz. Iowa never had a losing season during Kittle’s years, and they ended up playing in the 2015 Big Ten Championship game against Michigan State.

Meanwhile, Emma blazed a different path by taking up volleyball. It was a sport that was a stranger to the Kittle family because most of them were basketball and football players. But she did have strong credentials leading into her stint with the Hawkeyes.

Emma was Press-Citizen’s 2009 Female High School Athlete of the Year after leading West High School to the state volleyball tournament. She also suited up in basketball and helped the squad reach the regional final.

However, her stint in Iowa didn’t last long. She transferred to the University of Oklahoma to complete her Division I volleyball career. After college, she pursued law by devoting her time to review for the Law School Admission Test. Emma passed the test, qualifying her for law school. But fate brought her to yoga.

Emma Kittle: Being of service to others

Currently, Emma Kittle runs Thunderbird Performance with her father, Bruce, who also suited up as a football player for the Hawkeyes. She put her extensive training in Vinyasa, Kundalini, Sculpt, Yin, and Pranayama to customize effective yoga sessions for her clients.

Kittle’s enthusiasm for discipline stems from helping her clients reach their goals physical-wise. She shared on her website:

“Teaching yoga and helping others to tap into their mental, physical, and emotional power through the practice brings me so much joy. I am very passionate about working with athletes as that is exactly where I started as well.

“Yoga is accessible for everyone, and helping athletes who train hard and compete at any level is what lights me on fire.”

One of the courses she offers is the Mindful Athlete Program. It helps condition players’ minds to maintain their focus during the heat of the game. According to the Thunderbird Performance website:

“Our Mindful Athlete practice uses a holistic and client-centered approach that involves a step-by-step process focusing on your needs, the issues you are facing, and what you want to prioritize. The core steps of our process are listed below, which all start with an in-depth intake process.”

This includes designing a plan to improve breathing and one-on-one sessions to address any issues with performance. Then there are one-on-one sessions with her father to help the athlete stay on track with the program and make the necessary adjustments to boost its effectiveness.

Emma is George Kittle’s secret weapon

In a 2019 article by NBC Sports Bay Area, George Kittle raved about the effects of his sister’s program on his game. He said:

“(It's better) the more flexible you can get because sometimes when you get tackled, you land in awkward positions and stuff like that.

“I have learned that when you’re more flexible, stuff like that (injuries) doesn’t happen sometimes, where you just kind of tweak something. Hopefully, that will help me to stay healthy.”

Emma has been helping George Kittle with yoga since his senior year at Iowa. Her expertise came in handy when George returned from a foot injury that limited him to eight games in 2020. Since then, he has only missed four games in the next two seasons.

With George Kittle becoming Emma’s strongest advocate, her clientele grew. She shared on her website:

“I have taught D1 volleyball, football, golf, softball, and baseball players. I have designed programs for players entering the NFL combine and for NFL players looking to enhance and lengthen their careers.”

Emma Kittle wears several hats

As an advocate of holistic wellness, she enjoys success in other aspects of her life. Aside from Thunderbird Performance, she runs the "Hidden Pearls Podcast" with her father and George Kittle. She also got engaged to Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters pitcher Cody Ponce, who also suited up for the Milwaukee Brewers and the Pittsburgh Pirates.

But while she is reaping the fruits of her labor, Emma admits she is just getting started. She shared on her website:

“This path and lifestyle has tuned me into the power my body and mind can channel when they are in sync. The mental clarity that started coming revealed a path so far from the one I thought I was ‘supposed to walk down,’ but one I am so grateful to be exploring.”

