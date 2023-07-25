Who is Everson Griffen's wife, Tiffany? Meet former Vikings DE's family

Everson Griffen grabbed headlines for all the wrong reasons this past weekend.

The Minnesota Vikings legend was charged with fourth-degree drunken driving and reckless driving on Saturday morning. The 35-year-old was also booked at Carver County Jail later in the afternoon but was released after spending an hour.

As per reports, Griffen "performed poorly" when given a field sobriety test. The court documents also revealed that he had a .099 breath alcohol concentration (BrAC), which was above the legal limit for driving in Minnesota, during his preliminary breath test.

Amid Griffen's recent episode, fans have been curious to learn more about his personal life, especially his wife, Tiffany.

Tiffany and Everson have been together since 2012. The pair tied the knot on July 5, 2014, and recently celebrated their ninth anniversary.

While Tiffany opts to keep herself away from the media spotlight, she is often featured on Everson's Instagram. Interestingly, the former Vikings star also credits his wife for making him a better person and supporting him throughout his NFL career.

Tiffany and Everson have three children together: Greyson, Ellis & Sebastian.

Judging by Everson's Instagram profile, the family of five appears to enjoy spending time together and traveling the world.

Everson Griffen's NFL stats and career

Former Minnesota Vikings star Everson Griffen

The Minnesota Vikings selected Everson Griffen in the fourth round of the 2010 NFL Draft. He initially spent 10 seasons with the franchise before having brief stints with the Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions in 2020. He returned to Minnesota in 2021 on a one-year contract.

Across 12 seasons in the NFL, Griffin has racked up 399 total sacks, of which 284 have been solo. He has also recorded 13 forced fumbles, 20 passes defended, two interceptions and one interception touchdown.

However, Griffen hasn't played in an NFL game since November 2021. The four-time Pro Bowler was released by the Vikings after the 2021 season and has remained a free agent ever since.

