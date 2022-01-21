Who is the most feared linebacker in NFL history?

The quarterback is the most revered position in the NFL, as is most offensive skill positions. They are paid the most, have a bigger fanbase, and get credited for wins and losses of the overall team.

It is one of the more difficult positions to master in the NFL, but the "quarterback" of the defense is often overlooked: the linebacker. They are often the leaders and maestros of the defensive side of the ball and are one of the more challenging positions outside of quarterback. More so, NFL linebackers were some of the most intimidating and feared players in the history of the league. Who tops them all though?

Lawrence Taylor forced the NFL to fear him and change the way teams blocked him

If you were a fan back in the 1980s, you may have just gotten chills running down your spine from seeing the name Lawrence Taylor. If you were a quarterback in that era, you would feel the same thing when you see #56 barreling towards you.

For 13 seasons, Lawrence Taylor stalked the middle of the New York Giants defense. The Giants selected him in 1981 with the second overall pick, right after running back George Rogers went to the New Orleans Saints. It was a controversial pick at the time, with Taylor having extreme contract demands. In the end, it was the right decision by New York to get one of the best outside linebackers in NFL history.

The 33rd Team @The33rdTeamFB On this date, January 15th, 1994: Lawrence Taylor announced his retirement from the NFL On this date, January 15th, 1994: Lawrence Taylor announced his retirement from the NFL https://t.co/3h8fIaX6Ve

Taylor was an amazing athlete on the field, but can also be credited with revolutionizing defensive scheming and offensive blocking formations. He won a then-record three NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards and was one of only two defensive players to win the MVP award.

In the 1980s, Taylor was part of "The Big Blue Wrecking Crew," one of the greatest defenses in league history, winning two Super Bowls (1986 and 1990).

His explosive speed and brute power seemingly changed the outside linebacker to what we know today. His skillset forced coaches to rethink how they blocked the edge and introduced chopping the ball out of the ball carrier's hands rather than just tackling them. He finished his career with 132.5 sacks and 56 forced fumbles.

High & Outside Sports @HighandOutside_ Lawrence Taylor's tackle that causes Joe Theismann to break his leg and end his career, 1985. Lawrence Taylor's tackle that causes Joe Theismann to break his leg and end his career, 1985. https://t.co/zMqbDkHxqg

Still not impressed with Lawrence Taylor? Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw once said this about LT: "Who is this guy? He kept coming from my blind side and just ripped my ribs to pieces". Taylor sacked Washington quarterback Joe Theismann and ended his career with a compound fracture to his right leg. While it was mostly a freak accident, it did add more fear to Taylor's presence on the field.

Also Read Article Continues below

There might have been intimidating linebackers from the past like Dick Butkus, Jack Lambert, Ray Lewis, Mike Singletary, and Jack Ham, but none of them changed the game like Lawrence Taylor did.

Sportskeeda is now on apple news!

Edited by Piyush Bisht