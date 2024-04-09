Who is Houston Roughnecks head coach Curtis “CJ” Johnson? All you need to know about the UFL 2024 team's HC

Currently leading the Houston Roughnecks of the United Football League, Curtis "CJ" Johnson was previously the head coach of the USFL's Houston Gamblers. He joins the UFL with a wealth of coaching knowledge, having served as head coach at Tulane for four years and as an assistant coach in the NFL, college football, and high school football for over 30 seasons.

Born in New Orleans on Nov. 5, 1961, Johnson grew up in St. Rose, Louisiana. He went to St. Charles Catholic High School in LaPlace, Louisiana. He ran track and field in addition to playing college football at the University of Idaho after graduating from high school.

Curtis Johnson earned a Bachelor of Science in Physical Education in college and immediately began seeking a career in football coaching. He first started as a wide receivers coach at Lewiston High School in Lewiston, Idaho. Following that, Johnson held a number of assistant positions and established a track record as an excellent recruiter and position coach.

He served as a wide receivers coach for the University of Miami, when the team won the national championship in 2001.

As a wide receivers coach,Johnson helped the New Orleans Saints win the Super Bowl in 2010 with Sean Payton as the team's HC. After his accomplishments as an assistant, Johnson moved on to take the position of head coach at Tulane University, where he enjoyed early success despite later challenges.

Johnson left Tulane with a 15-34 record after four complete seasons. He returned to the NFL as an assistant coach, this time with the Chicago Bears, in February 2016. Following the 2016 campaign, CJ Johnson declined an offer to stay with the Bears and departed the club.

Johnson returned to the Saints in 2017 as a senior offensive assistant, and also coached wide receivers in 2021.

When did Curtis "CJ" Johnson become the head coach of the spring football league team?

Curtis Johnson was appointed by the Houston Gamblers of the USFL in February 2023 to serve as head coach for the season. In 2024, he was named HC of the Houston Roughnecks of the UFL, the spring football league created through the merger of the XFL and the USFL.

Johnson coached the USFL's Gamblers to a 5-5 record last year, finishing third in the South Division.

All in all, Johnson has enjoyed an extensive and prosperous career in both college football and the NFL, and he is widely regarded as an excellent recruiter.

Johnson's aptitude to nurture players and oversee a professional team locker room comes in handy in the UFL.