Who is Cooper Kupp's wife Anna Marie? Rams WR's biggest inspiration since college career

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp is gearing up for a titanic NFC Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers. While he is on the field, his wife, Anna Marie, will be in the stands cheering him on.

The pair met in college and tied the knot back in 2015.

This season, Kupp has been incredible. He won the NFL's triple crown. He led the NFL in receiving yards, receptions and receiving touchdowns. When the receiver spoke to ESPN, he credited his loving wife for being the inspiration for his season and stated that he would not be the player he is without her.

"Without a doubt, there's no doubt in my mind, not only would I not be here where I am today without her or accomplishing the things that I would be doing," Kupp said. "I really believe I may not be in this -- I may not be in the NFL if it wasn't for her and what she has inspired in me and pushed me to do."

The married pair have two children together. Their first, Cooper Jameson Kupp, was born in 2018 on July 3. Then, three years later in 2021, the couple welcomed their second child, Cypress Stellar Kupp, on January 17. The couple's children are often seen on both Cooper and Anna's Instagram accounts.

Anna supported herself and Kupp financially during college

Before they married, the couple was in a long-distance relationship, and Anna revealed to ESPN that, during their college days, she supported both Cooper and herself, so he could focus on his football dream.

“I supported us monetarily through college,” she said. “I was working full time so that he didn’t have to worry about that, so that he could focus.”

It is clear that Anna has been the driving force behind her husband being the outstanding player he is today and is fully behind him as he looks to make the NFL's penultimate game.

The 28-year-old's link-up with Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has been nothing short of incredible this season. The pair have been nearly unstoppable for the Rams, and when looking at the receiver's stats, his incredible season looks even more impressive.

Through his 17 games, the 28-year-old receiver amassed 145 receptions, 1,947 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns as he led the NFL in those categories. He also had two critical catches in the Divisional Round win over Tom Brady and the Buccaneers to set up the game-winning field goal.

Also Read Article Continues below

With his wife Anna by his side, pushing him to be the best version of himself and being his biggest supporter, you would not bet against Kupp putting on a show in the NFC Championship game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.

Edited by Windy Goodloe