Who is Derrick Gore? All you need to know about Chiefs' RB sensation

The Kansas City Chiefs have stumbled through the 2021 season, struggling to find any consistency.

A considerable part of those shortcomings has been the injury problems in the backfield as second-year running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is out for the next several weeks due to an MCL sprain.

Derrick Gore bursts on the scene as a new offensive weapon for the Chiefs

It put the Chiefs’ backfield at an influx without any sense of true direction. However, the franchise may have found a spark plug with Derrick Gore. The 26-year-old has pushed his way into a significant role as he’s coming off an encouraging performance in Monday’s 20-17 win over the New York Giants.

Gore recorded 48 rushing yards on 11 carries with a touchdown. He holds the opportunity to build on that outing with a stable offensive role moving forward until Edwards-Helaire returns.

Is Derrick Gore related to Frank Gore?

Since he burst onto the scene, there hasn’t been much confusion about him as many have quickly linked him to former running back great Frank Gore, but the two are not related. Yes, they have the same last name and play the same position, but the connections stop there.

Frank’s son, Frank Gore Jr., is currently a sophomore at Southern Miss. He has recorded 1,234 total rushing yards and three touchdowns in 18 career games. Gore Jr. could push himself to the trajectory of earning a shot to play in the NFL.

Which college did Derrick Gore go to?

Derrick Gore first joined the NFL in 2019 as an undrafted rookie out of the University of Louisiana-Monroe. He split time with the Los Angeles Chargers and the Washington Football Team’s practice squads. Gore joined the Chiefs in February 2021.

Derrick Gore was a bright side for the Chiefs last night. I've been irrationally excited about GORE since the preseason. He seems like the type of player the Chiefs stumble across at running back that is good enough that eventually everyone will have his #40 jersey on.

His first official NFL action came in Week 6 against Washington, but he didn’t record any statistics. He garnered his first reception for seven yards in the Week 7 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Gore is an unproven prospect with the opportunity to prove himself in Kansas City. The franchise is looking to have stability in the backfield, especially with star quarterback Patrick Mahomes struggling to find consistency.

The Chiefs have not played anywhere close to the potential they have over the last three seasons. It’s been an uphill battle for the franchise to find its identity as the team’s shortcomings defensively have placed tremendous pressure on the offense to push them forward.

Gore holds the chance to grab hold of a consistent role where he can be a game-changing factor. He can build on his breakout performance Sunday afternoon when the Chiefs host the Green Bay Packers.

