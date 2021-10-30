Will Clyde Edwards-Helaire play in Week 8 against the Giants?

Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been out for quite some time, but the starting running back appears to be making a comeback. Edwards-Helaire is dealing with an MCL injury in his knee. At 3-4, the Chiefs will take all the help they can get, however, will they get their starting running back in time to play the New York Giants?

Clyde Edwards-Helaire: Will the running back see the field against the Giants?

The halfback appears to be nearing a return, but will not be ready in time for the game against the Giants. According to CBS Sports, Edwards-Helaire is expected to return in Week 9 against the Green Bay Packers. Without Edwards-Helaire toting the rock, the Chiefs will have to find other ways to move the ball.

Just a few weeks ago, many would say that the Chiefs are a team that would have the least amount of trouble with this issue. After only putting up three points in the loss against the Titans, however, the Chiefs' offense looks as vulnerable as at any time in Andy Reid's career.

That said, the Chiefs still have the third-ranked offense overall and the fourth-best passing attack in the NFL. They should be able to roll against the Giants. However, when compared to the Titans' 22nd-ranked defense, the Chiefs should have had their way. Meaning, if the Chiefs cannot score against the 22nd-ranked Titans defense, will they be able to score against the 20th-ranked Giants defense?

Without Edwards-Helaire, the Chiefs' passing attack has its work cut out for it. Darrel Williams will be in Edwards-Helaire's place. Williams has acted servicably in Edwards-Helaire's stead. During last week's loss, the team didn't get much use out of him since they had to throw to attempt to catch up against the Titans.

That said, against the Washington Football Team, Williams was useful in the redzone and in short yardage situations. The running back rushed 21 times for 62 yards and scored two touchdowns. His other notable game came against the Philadelphia Eagles when he rushed ten times for 42 yards and a touchdown.

For the Chiefs to win against the Giants, they will need Williams to have a good game and contribute in a meaningful way. Luckily, he's been able to do that thus far. Will he be able to do it again against the New York Giants?

