NFL Fantasy Football: Derrick Gore and three must-haves you should sign for Week 9

Derrick Gore, the Kansas Chiefs backup running back, has been a revelation after just one game in the spotlight on Monday Night Football.

In for Clyde Edwards-Helaire, he did a more than admirable job in his place. With the 2021-2022 NFL season (and Fantasy Football for that matter) just past the halfway mark, several teams have had a significant number of players go down, especially at the running back position.

Between Nick Chubb, Christian McCaffery, Kareem Hunt, Derrick Henry and others, seemingly every team is looking for a replacement running back.

Here are some must-have fantasy players that should lift some spirits in Week 9.

Derrick Gore and other mid-season Fantasy Football pickups

#1 - Derrick Gore, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

Derrick Gore got his moment in the spotlight on Monday Night Football as the running back helped the team to a much-needed victory. Gore rushed 11 times for 48 yards and a touchdown.

Gore is one of the newest names worth trying out for Week 9, as the Chiefs have hit a wall with Mahomes and should be looking to get the running game going over the coming weeks.

Chris Meaney @chrismeaney Who the heck is Derrick Gore and why was he stealing all Darrel Williams' rushing attempts?



He looked great! Who the heck is Derrick Gore and why was he stealing all Darrel Williams' rushing attempts? He looked great! https://t.co/UyZPInNpHF

While Clyde Edwards-Helaire is expected to be ready to play in Week 9, he will likely be on a pitch-count. Even when healthy, he hasn't been as reliable as the Chiefs had hoped.

He only has two 100-yard games this season. As such, Gore could play his way into a timeshare at the position.

#2 - Jeremy McNichols, RB, Tennessee Titans

The loss of Derrick Henry is a season-changing event for one fantasy team in every league. As such, those who suffered the loss of the leading rusher in the league are scrambling to pick up his replacement.

In the long-term, McNichols likely won't be used much. However, in Week 9, the Titans may look to continue running the ball.

This will give McNichols the opportunity to get a significant number of carries to make the most of them.

Jim Wyatt @jwyattsports @Titans RB coach Tony Dews: @JeremyMcNichols is ready. He's done an excellent job and has helped our team. He doesn't want to relinquish his role .@Titans RB coach Tony Dews: @JeremyMcNichols is ready. He's done an excellent job and has helped our team. He doesn't want to relinquish his role

#3 - Adrian Peterson, RB, Tennessee Titans

Even in 2021, Adrian Peterson is sneaking his way onto rosters. With the loss of Henry, the Titans signed Peterson with the hopes of getting a vintage half-season out of the running back.

However, he was signed onto the practice squad and has a decently lengthy road to the starting role. However, if you don't sign him now, he likely won't be available when his name is eventually called.

#4 - Carson Wentz, QB, Indianapolis Colts

Carson Wentz's complete unraveling on Sunday is not a pretty look for the Colts. However, as a fantasy option still available in roughly half of leagues, Wentz is a great option as a Week 9 sub for a quarterback on bye.

He's earned at least 20 points in three of his last four games.

Tennessee Titans v Indianapolis Colts

With a defense that's given up 24 points in four of their games this season, Wentz has had reason to throw for all four quarters. Even in Sunday's meltdown, Wentz scored 20.34 points.

If he's available, it would be smart to pick him up.

Edited by LeRon Haire