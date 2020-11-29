Who is the best quarterback in NFL history?

Tom Brady is still playing and he has already claimed the best quarterback in NFL History

The New England Patriots drafted quarterback Tom Brady with their 199th pick in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft. Patriots fans did not expect much out of Brady because he was selected so low in the draft. But since Brady got the opportunity to prove himself, he took the ball and ran with it. He never looked back, as he rapidly became arguably the best quarterback of all time.

How Tom Brady got the G.O.A.T. label

Brady has already accepted the Greatest of All-Time label, and has not slowed down in his 21 years in the NFL. Brady spent 20 legendary seasons with the New England Patriots. During those two decades in New England, he made it to a record nine Super Bowls.

Brady currently holds a record of 6-3 in the Super Bowl. Brady won six Super Bowl rings with the New England Patriots. These six Super Bowl rings is the most of all NFL players. He is also the first player who has won four Super Bowl MVP awards.

The veteran quarterback has racked up 566 career touchdown passes (and counting) throughout his 20 years in the NFL. These 566 touchdown passes are the highest by any NFL quarterback in history. To date, Brady has tallied up 77,526 passing yards in his NFL career. These stats will likely continue to rise as Brady continues to play in the NFL for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tom Brady's NFL Awards

During his 21-year NFL career, Brady has accomplished more than enough awards to place him in the NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame. Brady has already been selected to 14 Pro Bowls. He is also a three-time First-team All-Pro.

Brady has won the NFL MVP Award three times, and he has won six Super Bowl rings and four Super Bowl MVP awards. Brady was named to the Hall-of-Fame All-2000's Team and the Hall-of-Fame All-2010's Team.

Tomorrow, Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes will face off for the fourth time.



In their second meeting, Brady orchestrated a perfect drive to send his team to the Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/xb6PaKOWRZ — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) November 28, 2020

The future Hall-of-Fame quarterback won the 2007 AP Offensive Player of the Year Award and the 2007 Bert Bell Award. He was also awarded the 2009 AP Comeback Player of the Year Award and the 2010 AP Offensive Player of the Year Award.

Brady will surely go down as the greatest quarterback to ever play the game of football once he retires. The six Super Bowl rings alone will place him in the NFL record books for a long time. The one quarterback that could potentially catch Brady is Patrick Mahomes, but it's far too early to tell what the future holds for this Kansas City Chiefs' star player.