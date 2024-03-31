Who is Jake Bates? All about Michigan Panthers' 64-yard game-winning field goal kicker

Jake Bates scored the game-winning field goal in the first UFL game. The Michigan Panthers placekicker enshrined his name into the folklore of the United Football League in the process.

Hence, shining the light on the ice-cold kicker is only fitting. In this article, we examine Bates' career thus far and compare his walk-off field goal with the NFL record. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Who is Jake Bates?

Bates is a kicker for the Michigan Panthers in the UFL. Interestingly, he had yet to attempt a competitive football kick since High School.

The Panthers' placekicker was a former soccer player on the college football team as a kickoff specialist. After Impressing in training camp, he earned the Panthers' kicker position for the 2024 UFL season.

Jake Bates football career

Jake Bates started his American football career as a kickoff specialist for Texas State.

He transferred to Texas State after starting as a soccer player for Central Arkansas. While in Texas, Bates averaged 62.8 yards per kickoff as a junior, earning him plaudits for his natural ability.

Bates eventually transferred to Arkansas for a step up in competition ahead of the NFL Draft. He averaged 64.5 yards per kick during his lone season in Arkansas. His performances didn't get him drafted, but NFL teams took notice.

In fact, Bates was signed by the Houston Texans ahead of the 2023 NFL season to compete with Ka'imi Fairbairn, who won the starting job, while Bates was released before the season.

The Michigan Panthers of the UFL liked what they saw from Bates and subsequently signed him up for the inaugural season. He has since repaid the faith by hitting a 64-yard game-sealing field goal, the first attempt of his professional career.

Comparing Jake Bates' field goal with the NFL record

Baltimore Ravens superstar kicker Justin Tucker holds the NFL record for longest field goal made.

Tucker achieved the feat when he made a 66-yard kick in 2021 against the Detroit Lions to earn the Baltimore Ravens a last-second win. In doing so, the future Hall of Famer broke Matt Prater's record of 64 yards, which was achieved in 2013.

Bates's opening-day field goal would rank joint second on the NFL all-time list alongside Broncos' icon Prater. Here's a list of the top three longest-made field goals in NFL history:

S/N Player Team Year Distance 1 Justin Tucker Baltimore Ravens 2021 66 2 Matt Prater Denver Broncos 2013 64 3 Brett Maher Dallas Cowboys 2019 63 3 Sebastian Janikowski Las Vegas Raiders 2011 63 3 Graham Gano Carolina Panthers 2018 63 3 Jason Elam Denver Broncos 1998 63 3 Tom Dempsey New Orleans Saints 1970 63 3 David Akers San Francisco 49ers 2012 63