  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Who is Jake Bates? All about Michigan Panthers' 64-yard game-winning field goal kicker

Who is Jake Bates? All about Michigan Panthers' 64-yard game-winning field goal kicker

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Mar 31, 2024 02:50 GMT
Arkansas v Brigham Young
Who is Jake Bates? All about Michigan Panthers' 64-yard game-winning field goal kicker

Jake Bates scored the game-winning field goal in the first UFL game. The Michigan Panthers placekicker enshrined his name into the folklore of the United Football League in the process.

Hence, shining the light on the ice-cold kicker is only fitting. In this article, we examine Bates' career thus far and compare his walk-off field goal with the NFL record. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Who is Jake Bates?

Bates is a kicker for the Michigan Panthers in the UFL. Interestingly, he had yet to attempt a competitive football kick since High School.

The Panthers' placekicker was a former soccer player on the college football team as a kickoff specialist. After Impressing in training camp, he earned the Panthers' kicker position for the 2024 UFL season.

Jake Bates football career

Jake Bates started his American football career as a kickoff specialist for Texas State.

He transferred to Texas State after starting as a soccer player for Central Arkansas. While in Texas, Bates averaged 62.8 yards per kickoff as a junior, earning him plaudits for his natural ability.

Bates eventually transferred to Arkansas for a step up in competition ahead of the NFL Draft. He averaged 64.5 yards per kick during his lone season in Arkansas. His performances didn't get him drafted, but NFL teams took notice.

In fact, Bates was signed by the Houston Texans ahead of the 2023 NFL season to compete with Ka'imi Fairbairn, who won the starting job, while Bates was released before the season.

The Michigan Panthers of the UFL liked what they saw from Bates and subsequently signed him up for the inaugural season. He has since repaid the faith by hitting a 64-yard game-sealing field goal, the first attempt of his professional career.

Comparing Jake Bates' field goal with the NFL record

Baltimore Ravens superstar kicker Justin Tucker holds the NFL record for longest field goal made.

Tucker achieved the feat when he made a 66-yard kick in 2021 against the Detroit Lions to earn the Baltimore Ravens a last-second win. In doing so, the future Hall of Famer broke Matt Prater's record of 64 yards, which was achieved in 2013.

Bates's opening-day field goal would rank joint second on the NFL all-time list alongside Broncos' icon Prater. Here's a list of the top three longest-made field goals in NFL history:

S/N

Player

Team

Year

Distance

1

Justin Tucker

Baltimore Ravens

2021

66

2

Matt Prater

Denver Broncos

2013

64

3

Brett Maher

Dallas Cowboys

2019

63

3

Sebastian Janikowski

Las Vegas Raiders

2011

63

3

Graham Gano

Carolina Panthers

2018

63

3

Jason Elam

Denver Broncos

1998

63

3

Tom Dempsey

New Orleans Saints

1970

63

3

David Akers

San Francisco 49ers

2012

63

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?