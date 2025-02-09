Who is Jalen Hurts' backup QB for Super Bowl LIX? Exploring Eagles' depth chart

Jalen Hurts has been the talk of the town for the Philadelphia Eagles heading into their Super Bowl LIX clash against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. The quarterback missed two games toward the end of the regular season due to a concussion but has led the offense expertly to guide Philly to the big game.

Nonetheless, some have been curious to learn about Hurts' backup if he picks up an injury in the Super Bowl.

Who is Jalen Hurts' backup QB for Super Bowl LIX?

NFL: Kenny Pickett has been Jalen Hurts' backup for the 2024 season - Source: Imagn

Kenny Pickett will serve as Jalen Hurts' backup at Super Bowl 59 on Sunday.

The Pittsburgh Steelers traded Pickett to the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2024 offseason after he played two seasons with the franchise. The quarterback saw limited action in the regular season but started in one game when Hurts was in the concussion protocols, leading the Eagles to a 41–7 win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 17.

Pickett finished the regular season with 291 yards on 25 passes, with two touchdowns and one interception. He also rushed for 15 yards and a touchdown in five appearances. Pickett replaced Hurts late in the NFC championship game against the Washington Commanders to kneel out the 55–23 victory and send Philly to the Super Bowl.

The Eagles also have Tanner McKee as their third-choice quarterback for Sunday's big game. He started in Week 18 when Philly beat the New York Giants 20–13.

The Eagles drafted Mckee in the sixth round in 2023. In two appearances this season, he completed 30 of 45 passes for 232 yards and four touchdowns.

Although the Eagles have two talented young quarterbacks in their armory, they will want Hurts to play every rep of the Super Bowl against the Chiefs.

Here are the key details on how to watch the Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl LIX clash:

Date: Sunday, Feb. 9

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream: Tubi, NFL+, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, YouTube TV and Hulu

Venue: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

