Who is James Brown’s wife Dorothy? All about NFL sportscaster’s family

Dorothy Brown is the wife of iconic NFL sportscaster James Brown. Dorothy and James have been married since 1996 and share a home in Bethesda, Maryland.

James and Dorothy are religious and say that their faith was a significant factor in their courtship and eventual marriage. In an interview with televangelist Andrew Wommack, Dorothy noted that she had a mixed relationship with the church as a young adult.

However, her commitment to the church became total on meeting James. The couple met on a blind date a few decades ago and tied the knot after an extended dating period.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Do Dorothy and James Brown have children?

While James and Dorothy Brown don't have any biological children, Dorothy has been instrumental in raising Brown's daughter, Katrina, from a previous relationship.

Katrina Brown is a baker with her own website that markets her cheesecakes. According to her website, Katrina watched her mom bake her original cheesecakes for the past 30 years. Now, she has turned the kitchen over to her, and Katrina promises to make her proud.

Katrina adds a personal touch to the cakes, and her signature cheesecake is original cheesecake with strawberries. She has four children and regularly posts them on her Instagram page. James and Dorothy's grandchildren make them a big and extended family.

Furthermore, Dorothy and Katrina share the same birthday, and the pair have always maintained a tight bond. Dorothy posts pictures of her parents during notable occasions like holidays, birthdays and family meetups.

James Brown's CBS salary

According to Celebrity Net Worth, James Brown earns $6 million per year with CBS Sports.

The iconic sportscaster is a significant part of the CBS broadcast and is perhaps best known as the host of "The James Brown Show," "The NFL Today" on CBS Sports. Brown also has a recurring role as a special correspondent for CBS News.

Brown is a significant part of CBS's NFL coverage, with the sportscaster earning plaudits for his phenomenal interviewing skills. Hence, it's no surprise that he's one of the best-paid broadcasters on the network.

Brown has been with CBS since the 1980s but has branched out of the network numerous times in the last few decades.

However, since 2014, he has stayed on the network, occupying various roles. Since 2014, he has been a substitute anchor for the CBS Evening News. Furthermore, he has been the host of The NFL Today since 2006.