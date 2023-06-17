Who is Jane Rosenberg? Revisiting why Tom Brady courtroom sketch got artist in trouble with fans 

After earning a degree in fine art and pursuing painting courses at the Students League of New York, Jane Rosenberg started working as what she describes as a "starving artist." On a Massachusetts beach, she sketched people, and with pastels, she reproduced a Vermeer painting on the street.

She was inspired to become an illustrator after hearing a courtroom artist lecture at the Society of Illustrators in New York.

In 1980, Rosenberg began her career sketching prostitutes in the New York night court.

The very first sketch Rosenberg ever sold was "Murder at the Met," from 1980, in which a violin player for the Metropolitan Opera was murdered at Lincoln Center. As many as twenty sketch artists could be found at a single trial back then, according to Rosenberg, who claims that there were sketch painters for every newspaper, magazine, and regional and national television media channel.

Rosenberg has been in the industry for more than four decades, and her portfolio includes caricatures of well-known individuals who have stood in court, including Bill Cosby, Donald Trump, El Chapo, Ghislaine Maxwell, Harvey Weinstein, Jeffrey Epstein, Martha Stewart, Tom Brady, and others.

Why was Jane Rosenberg a subject of mockery on social media after making a sketch of Tom Brady?

Rosenberg displayed her sketch of the now-retired NFL icon Tom Brady after the 2015 hearing on Brady's case against the NFL was concluded at the New York City courtroom.

In August 2015, Rosenberg unexpectedly entered the public eye after an unflattering sketch of Brady from a court proceeding became the topic of memes.

Brady was portrayed in the sketch as looking contemplative and, as some have claimed, unlike himself.

"I didn't make Tom Brady look as handsome as he is," she said. "Tom Brady, I'm sorry. And to all the NFL supporters."

"He's a very gorgeous guy," she continued. "It's really difficult to make someone who has such wonderful looks look as good as they do in person in such a short period of time."

Aside from Brady's physical appeal, Rosenberg claims that drawing quickly is never easy, despite the nature of her line of work. She highlights the importance of having ample time to get more details into pictures.

Brady typically kept his head down and had no expression on his face, which she also mentioned as a factor behind how the sketch came through.

