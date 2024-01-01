Who are Jaren Hall's parents? All about Vikings QB's family

In November 2023, Minnesota Vikings' rookie quarterback Jaren Hall started his first NFL game following injuries to Nick Mullens and Kirk Cousins.

He was born on March 24, 1998 to Kalin and Hollie Hall. They were both athletes at BYU. Hollie Hall had been a gymnast at BYU, and Kalin had been a running back on the football team.

In addition to Jaren, Hollie and Kalin have two boys and one girl.

Who is Jaren Hall's father, Kalin Hall?

Former running back Kalin Hall is now a football coach. He was formerly employed by the football team at Payson High School.

Before relocating to Las Vegas, Kalin was raised in Dayton, Ohio. Prior to becoming a member of the St. George branch of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he played football for Nevada High School. He had a stellar career running for Valley High in Las Vegas and was also the NCJAA Player of the Year at Dixie College.

Jaren's father played running back in collegiate football at BYU after receiving a scholarship. He averaged almost six yards per rush in his freshman year in 1992 and five yards per carry in his senior year, totaling 13 touchdowns while playing at the school.

Kalin would later meet Hollie at BYU, where they both began their college romance. Following their marriage, the pair moved to Utah.

From an early age, Kalin's children were not permitted to use smartphones until they had graduated from high school. He then showed them how to use them by himself.

Who is Jaren Hall's mother, Hollie Hall?

Jaren's mother, Hollie Hall, as mentioned before, was a BYU gymnast.

His son's development appears to have been positively impacted by her dedication to sports. However, what she does now is unknown.