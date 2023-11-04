Who is Jaren Hall's wife, Breanna McCarter? Everything we know about Vikings QB's family

Breanna McCarter and Jaren Hall have been married since December 6, 2019. In this piece, we will take a look at the Minnesota Vikings quarterback's significant other and how they met. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Who is Breanna McCarter?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Breanna McCarter is a former soccer player and the wife of Minnesota Vikings QB Jaren Hall. McCarter was born on November 1, 2000, to Bev Parker McCarter and Doug McCarter. She was born and raised in Gilbert, Arizona, with three siblings, Craig, Mike, and Ashlynn.

Be an NFL GM, make draft decisions, and experience the thrill with our NFL Mock Draft Simulator

McCarter attended Highland High School, where she was known as one of the best soccer players. She had been playing the round leather game since she was five years old. She received an honorable mention for all-state honors, and her team won the Arizona state championship.

Utah Valley University recruited McCarter upon her high school graduation. She was a student-athlete, playing soccer for the university while pursuing a degree in exercise science.

McCarter excelled in both, earning academic all-WAC honors, getting named to the WAC All-Academic team in 2016 and 2017, and eventually graduating in 2019.

How did Breanna McCarter and Jaren Hall meet?

According to an Instagram post by Jaren Hall, the couple met for the first time on October 2, 2018.

The future NFL QB proposed to Breanna in 2019 at a beautiful reservoir where McCarter initially thought that they were headed to roast marshmallows. The couple married on December 6, 2019, with family and friends in attendance at a ceremony in Provo, Utah.

McCarter announced her pregnancy just over a year after their wedding, and the young couple welcomed their daughter, Jayda, into the world on July 1, 2021.