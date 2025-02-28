Who is Jordan Schultz’s dad Howard? All you need to about NFL insider’s family

Jordan Schultz an NFL insider, is one of the main players in FOX Sports' league coverage. Schultz has been reporting about the league for years and possesses a solid following on social media.

However, not many know that Jordan Schultz comes from a mega rich background by virtue of being the son of businessman, Howard Schultz. Hence, as we count down to the 2025 NFL draft, let's take a look at the Schultz family background.

Who is Jordan Schultz’s dad, Howard Schultz?

Jordan Schultz's father is billionaire businessman, Howard Schultz. The older Schultz is the former chairman and chief executive officer of Starbucks.

Howard Schultz started working at Starbucks in 1982 and rose up the ranks to become chairman and CEO in 1986. He occupied the position for 14 years before stepping down.

He later returned to the position in 2008 during a global financial crisis, staying in the role of CEO until 2017 and that of chairman until 2018. He served as interim chairman for brief period between March 2022 and April 2023 before once again stepping down.

Apart from his roles at Starbucks, Schultz was a sports franchise owner from 2001 till 2006. The billionaire businessman owner the then Seattle SuperSonics in the NBA. The Supersonics had a mixed spell under Schultz ownership and never truly ascended into the upper echelon of teams in the National Basketball Association.

Last but not least, Howard Schultz is an author of four books, with the last, "From the Ground Up: A Journey to Reimagine the Promise of America" being listed as a New York Times in 2019.

Schultz is married to Sheri Kersch, and the pair share two children, Jordan and Addison. As at 2025, Howard Schultz has a net worth of $3.5 billion (Celebrity Net Worth).

What happened between Jordan Schultz and Ian Rapoport?

On Thursday, Jordan Schultz made the news for an alleged confrontation with fellow NFL insider, Ian Rapoport. Yahoo Sports reported that Schultz and Rapport were involved in a verbal altercation at the JW Marriott in Indianapolis.

The report states that Schultz and Rapoport's argument likely stemmed from the latter seemingly downplaying Schultz's reporting of Tom Brady and Matthew Stafford's meeting in Montana. Here's Schultz's original tweet followed by Rapoport's downplay of the report.

While the duo reportedly were face-to-face at some point, it never escalated into anything physical. Both insiders continue to report on the ongoing NFL Combine and draft news.

