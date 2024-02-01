Who is Jordan Willis? Reports provide update on Chiefs fan whose friends froze to death in Kansas City

Jordan Willis is a 38-year-old Kansas City Chiefs fan born and raised in Kansas. He recently made the news after it was reported that he slept for two days as his three friends froze to death in his backyard.

Willis is an HIV scientist with the International AIDS Vaccine Initiative Neutralizing Antibody Center, Schief Lab. His three deceased friends attended his Kansas City rental home late on January 9, 2024, to watch a game together.

All three friends' bodies were found outside Willis' house two days later. No one, including Willis, knows how they got there. One of the deceased's worried fiancée broke into Willis’ home to find one of them frozen in the yard. When the cops arrived, Willis was wearing underwear and holding a wine glass.

When questioned by the police, he claimed he had been asleep for nearly two days and did not know that his friends were dead outside. The cops handcuffed him later.

Latest update on Jordan Willis

FOX News reported Jordan Willis checked himself into rehab shortly after the discovery of his late friends. According to the show,

"Willis is facing his addiction head-on and considers the deaths of his friends an enormous wake-up call."

"After the shocking loss of three of his close friends under extremely tragic circumstances, Jordan recognized that he had a problem with addiction. He immediately checked himself into rehab after vacating his home and putting his things into storage.”

The three deceased friends are Clayton McGeeney, 36, Ricky Johnson, 38, and David Harrington, 37. The trio had visited Willis' place to watch the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Los Angeles Chargers in the 2024 wildcard round game. The events of that night have still not come into broad daylight.

The police are working on the case, even though they have ruled out foul play. Experts opined that drugs like fentanyl or a related analog or alcohol could have made the men pass out in the snow. They concluded that the trio must have succumbed to the frigid 30-degree weather. Family and friends of the deceased are pressing the relevant authorities for answers.