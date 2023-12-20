Who is Josh McCown's wife, Natalie Ann Nelson? A look into former Jets QB's family life

Natalie Ann Nelson is the wife of former NFL quarterback Josh McCown. The couple share four children and reside in Rusk, Texas.

Natalie Ann Nelson was born and hails from Dallas, Texas. According to the South Methodist University alumni page, Natalie McCown got her Bachelor of Arts degree at the University of Texas, Dallas, in 2006. She then enrolled at Louisiana State, earning her Master of Arts in 2010. Natalie Ann Nelson completed her studies at SMU in 2017, bagging her Ph.D.

Ann Nelson's interests for her Ph.D. were nineteenth-century African American literature and nineteenth-century Southern literature.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Could Raiders land a QB next year? Fire up our 2024 NFL Draft Simulator to find out

Who are Natalie Ann Nelson and Josh McCown's children?

Natalie Ann Nelson and Josh McCown share four children: Owen, Aiden, Bridget and Aubrey McCown. McCown regularly posts pictures of his children on his verified Instagram page, while his wife's page is private.

While playing for the New York Jets, McCown moved his wife and kids from Waxhaw, North Carolina, to Waxahachie, Texas. Just over a year later, the McCowns were moving again to Charlotte. The family spent two years in Charlotte, North Carolina, before finally settling for their current base at Rusk, Texas, in 2020.

Josh McCown's post-NFL career

Josh McCown played in the NFL for 18 seasons and featured for 12 franchises during his journeyman career. However, all things must end, and McCown retired from the league in 2020 to pursue other endeavors.

After retiring from the NFL in 2020, McCown focused on becoming a full-time coach. McCown had already spent time as a coach part-time, but now he had ample time to pursue his new passion.

McCown moved to Rusk, Texas, in 2020 and promptly accepted an assistant coach gig at Rusk High School, where his sons Owen and Aiden now played. In the meantime, McCown was interviewed twice for the Houston Texans head coach position, first in January 2021 and later in January 2022.

McCown got his chance to coach in the NFL in 2022 when he was hired by the Carolina Panthers as their quarterbacks coach under HC Frank Reich. However, following a dismal 1-10 start to the 2023 NFL season, the Panthers fired McCown and the rest of Frank Reich's staff.

D'Andre Swift or Zach Charbonnet? Check out our experts' projections for the right call in Week 15