Who is Kai Nacua? Meet Rams WR Puka Nacua's brother, lighting up UFL for Michigan Panthers

Kai Nacua is the older brother of Los Angeles Rams star wide receiver Puka Nacua. Kai is the oldest brother in a football-centric family, and he plays for the Michigan Panthers in the United Football League.

Kai is the only non-wide receiver in the Nacua household, with the BYU alum playing the safety position. Following his stellar performance in the inaugural UFL game, let's shine the light on the eldest son of the Nacua household.

Who is Puka Nacua's brother, Kai Nacua?

Kai Nacua is a safety for the Michigan Panthers of the United Football League. He played college football for BYU, where he featured as a defensive back.

Nacua started 24 of 46 total games played while at BYU. These weren't phenomenal numbers for the NFL prospect but showed that he could be a reliable rotational player.

Nacua ended his collegiate football career with a bang, getting to 14 career interceptions, breaking a record set by BYU legend Derwin Gray. He put his name on the ballot for the 2017 Draft but went undrafted. That was likely due to his lack of starts for a BYU team that played in one of the less competitive collegiate conferences.

Since leaving college, Nacua has played NFL games for the Cleveland Browns and San Francisco 49ers. He has also been on the Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts and New York Jets rosters. Nacua has a career stat line of 15 total tackles in 21 NFL games (three starts).

Kai Nacua is a statement signing for the Michigan Panthers

Ahead of the inaugural UFL season, the Michigan Wolverines snapped up Kai Nacua.

He had last played in the NFL in 2020, so his signing raised a few eyebrows. Furthermore, detractors said that he only earned a UFL contract due to his brother's phenomenal rookie season with the Los Angeles Rams.

However, following his stellar debut in the league opener, analysts call Nacua's signing an inspired one. It's a long UFL season ahead, and the older Nacua will have the chance to perform even better and put the NFL on notice.