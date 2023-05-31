Who is Kelton Crenshaw? Everything you need to know about DeAndre Hopkins' new agent

Free agent DeAndre Hopkins has hired Klutch Sports' Kelton Crenshaw as his agent.

Crenshaw works for the same company that represents All-Pro quarterback Jalen Hurts, and he’s the specific agent of Eagles star wide receiver DeVonta Smith.

Kelton Crenshaw graduated from Cleveland State University with a bachelor of arts in communications in 2002. He also earned his law doctorate in 2013 from his Alma mater and the Cleveland-Marshall College of Law.

Crenshaw has numerous licenses and certifications, such as an attorney for the New York State Bar Association. He is a certified contract advisor at the NFL Players Association.

He also works as an NFL agent for Klutch Sports.

How many NFL clients does Kelton Crenshaw have?

Crenshaw has four NFL clients: DeVonta Smith of the Philadelphia Eagles, Kayvon Thibodeaux of the New York Giants, Ian Thomas of the Carolina Panthers, and free agent DeAndre Hopkins.

Crenshaw will be overseeing Hopkins' moves moving forward, along with Klutch Sports Agency. Rich Paul is the agency's founder and most notably represents LeBron James, Odell Beckham Jr., and Zay Jones.

Hopkins will undoubtedly be in good hands here, as Klutch Sports has an excellent history of landing their superstars some hefty contracts. We will see if they can get a solid deal for Hopkins.

How much do NFL agents make?

According to sources, sports agents make between 4-10% of a player's contract. However, this dips slightly for the NFL, where rules prohibit agents from taking home more than a 3% commission of the player's salary.

The agent's final take home depends on the contract, which ranges from $60,000 to millions in the National Football League.

Agents can also make up to 10-20% of endorsement contracts they negotiate for clients. It's a job that can certainly pay well, but it does come with long hours and hard work.

