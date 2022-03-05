Who is Kenny Pickett's fiancee Amy Paternoster? Future NFL star gets massive support during Combine

Kenny Pickett may or may not impress scouts at the NFL Combine but his fiancee, Amy Paternoster, is definitely dazzled by his performances (and looks) so far. Taking to Instagram, she posted a story commending him on his performances and looks so far, saying that he is "killing it".

Absolutely Killing It: Amy Paternoster shares Instagram story about fiance Kenny Pickett

Pickett has shown his brilliance in flashes at the NFL Combine running a 4.67 seconds in the 40 yard dash. He showed elite accuracy, though there was a bit of concern on the deep balls as they tended to hang and slow the receivers down.

Christopher Carter @CarterCritiques Those deep balls from Kenny Pickett hung a bit and needed the WRs to slow down. That’s where his biggest knock is when it comes to hand size/throwing power. He’s the best in this class at accuracy/reading defenses, but that deep ball into tighter NFL windows still a question. Those deep balls from Kenny Pickett hung a bit and needed the WRs to slow down. That’s where his biggest knock is when it comes to hand size/throwing power. He’s the best in this class at accuracy/reading defenses, but that deep ball into tighter NFL windows still a question.

But that shouldn't be too much of a knock on him considering he is better known for his pocket mobility and ability to read defenses. Amy Paternoster certainly seems to think so.

Amy Paternoster and Kenny Pickett: the story so far

2021 ACC Championship - Pittsburgh v Wake Forest

Kenny Pickett and Amy Paternoster's journey started at the University of Pittsburgh. While he was their star quarterback, she engaged herself in a different form of football, playing soccer for the university team.

They got engaged right after he had declared for the NFL draft this year. He is expected to be one of the top quarterbacks selected in this class.

Kenny Pickett started 49 games for the Pittsburgh Panthers, winning 33 games. He threw for 12,303 yards during that time and completed 62.4 percent of his attempts by throwing 1045 completions in 1674 attempts. He had 81 touchdowns to 32 interceptions and an average passer rating of 136.3. In 2021, he had a passer rating of 165.3, completing 42 touchdowns for just 7 interceptions. He went 11-2 in 2021.

Amy Paternoster has been active with the Pittsburgh Tigers soccer team, playing as an attacking midfielder for them. She has scored three goals and contributed five assists.

For the moment, though, it seems she is more concerned with her fiance's playing career, as he participates in one of the most important events of his nascent career. It will determine his NFL draft position and his future career. At a time when he has been scrutinized for things beyond his control, like his hand size that measures only 8 1/2 inches and is smaller than any NFL quarterback, knowing that someone unconditionally backs you can mean the world to someone.

Pickett is fortunate that he has found such a supportive partner with whom he hopes to spend the rest of his life. She will be hoping that during their time together, she will get more opportunities to cheer on his performances in the NFL.

Edited by Piyush Bisht