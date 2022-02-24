Who is Kenny Pickett's girlfriend Amy Paternoster?

Kenny Pickett has been taking the NCAA and NFL by storm lately after leading the Pittsburgh Panthers to new heights in 2021. He finished third in the Heisman race and had the Panthers ranked as high as No. 15 in the nation.

He's set to be the first quarterback off the draft board in April, but he won't be there alone. He has been seen with a beautiful date for the past few months and they seem to be a very happy couple.

Turns out, her name is Amy Paternoster, and she's engaged to the talented quarterback.

Is Kenny Pickett Married?

2021 ACC Championship - Pittsburgh v Wake Forest

Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett is a potential first-round selection in the 2022 NFL Draft and is also engaged to be married. 2022 is bound to be a life-changing year for him, both personally and professionally.

Back in January, Kenny Pickett announced his engagement to his girlfriend, Amy Paternoster. The two have been officially dating as of April 2021 and have been seen everywhere together since.

The entire football world is aware of who Kenny Pickett is, but who is Amy Paternoster?

We all know that Kenny Pickett is a dynamic quarterback, with his sights set on a career in the NFL, but Amy Paternoster is quite the athlete herself. Paternoster attends Princeton University in New Jersey, which is six hours east of Pittsburgh.

How would the two have met then? Kenny was born and raised in New Jersey, and the two were likely acquaintances prior to dating.

Paternoster is on the Princeton Tigers soccer team as a forward and midfielder. She is a senior and recorded three goals and five assists in 16 games.

Through three seasons and 36 games, she has five goals and six assists. She helped the Tigers reach the second round of the NCAA 64-team soccer tournament, losing to TCU in double overtime.

Aside from soccer, Paternoster is majoring in Economics at Princeton and has served as an intern with Goldman Sachs investment banking.

Since taking their relationship public in April 2021, Kenny and Amy have been seen on the red carpet together. She was his date to New York for the Heisman Trophy ceremony, where he finished third.

With the NFL Draft set to take place at the end of April, we can expect Amy Paternoster to be accompanying him as one of the people selected to join him at his private table.

Kenny Pickett's NFL trajectory

Kenny is projected to be drafted as high as No. 9 to the Denver Broncos and will likely not fall into the second round. There’s also a possibility a team like the Pittsburgh Steelers could try to trade up to snag him.

Either way, Kenny and his family are set to celebrate on Day one of the NFL Draft.

"I think he's going to walk across that facility in Pittsburgh, be drafted by the Steelers and with that defense they could go to the playoffs this year." @RealTannenbaum says if there's a rookie QB to have a Mac Jones-esque year, it'll be Kenny Pickett

In reality, staying in Pennsylvania for his NFL career seems fitting. For one, his father played at Shippensburg University.

Ken Pickett played linebacker in the late 1980s and his mother Kasey played soccer at Kutztown University, also in Pennsylvania.

Secondly, Pittsburgh is a huge football town, and we saw it when the Steelers drafted running back James Conner, a former Panthers player. The city is known to rally around their home-grown talents and the team rarely whiffs in the draft.

