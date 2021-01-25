Who was the last team to win back-to-back Super Bowls?

The last team to win back-to-back Super Bowls was New England Patriots in 2004 and 2005. Winning back-to-back Super Bowls is a rare and improbable feat that only 7 NFL franchises have accomplished, a total of 8 times. Back-to-back Super Bowl Champions is something that the league hasn't experienced in over fifteen years, but based on the results of NFL Conference Championship weekend, the Kansas City Chiefs will get a chance to change that.

Reigning Super Bowl Champion Kansas City defeated the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game and booked themselves a trip to Tampa Bay to take on the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV on February 7th. If Kansas City manages to take down the Bucs, they would become the eighth franchise to be able to claim back-to-back Super Bowl victories.

Which teams have won back-to-back Super Bowls?

Green Bay Packers (Super Bowl I & Super Bowl II, 1967 - 1968) Miami Dolphins (Super Bowl VII & Super Bowl VIII, 1973 - 1974) Pittsburgh Steelers (Super Bowl IX, Super Bowl X, 1975 - 1976) Pittsburgh Steelers (Super Bowl XIII, Super Bowl XIV 1979 - 1980) San Francisco 49ers (Super Bowl XXIII, Super Bowl XXIV 1989 - 1990) Dallas Cowboys (Super Bowl XXVII, Super Bowl XXVIII 1993 - 1994) Denver Broncos (Super Bowl XXXII, Super Bowl XXXIII 1998 - 1999) New England Patriots (Super Bowl XXXVIII, Super Bowl XXXIX 2004 - 2005)

Pittsburgh holds the distinction of being the only franchise to appear on the list twice, as the team ruled the mid-to-late 1970s. Pittsburgh's first back-to-back run came in the years immediately following back-to-back Miami Dolphins Super Bowl victories, ensuring that the NFL only saw two franchises as champions over a four year span.

Vince Lombardi, the head coach of the Packers in their Super Bowl I and II victories

Additionally, these two teams were champions for 6 out of 8 seasons between 1973 and 1980. There has never been another span in NFL history where three teams won back-to-back Super Bowls, establishing the 1970s as an era lacking in parity, dominated by the usual suspects.

The New England Patriots were the team to repeat as back-to-back Super Bowl champions most recently, in the mid 2000s. New England was under the direction of star quarterback Tom Brady, who will be leading the Buccaneers against the Chiefs in their endeavor to join Brady on this exclusive list.

For Tom Brady, another trip to the Super Bowl — this time, in a Tampa Bay uniform.



Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs will be trying for back-to-back titles, something no quarterback has done since — who else? — Brady in 2003-04.



Super Bowl preview by @epells https://t.co/lmGAlT2XMg pic.twitter.com/Us39g8bjK8 — AP NFL (@AP_NFL) January 25, 2021

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is the highest paid quarterback in the NFL for good reason, and the showdown between two of the greatest players in the game today is sure to produce offensive fireworks worthy of the biggest stage of the season. The Chiefs will attempt to repeat as Super Bowl champions in Tampa, Florida on February 7th.