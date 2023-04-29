Who is Laura Rutledge's husband Josh? Personal life and relationship with MLB star explored

Reporter Laura Rutledge became the star of the NFL Draft when it was reported that she was doing her job while nine months pregnant. Naturally, congratulations are in order to her and husband Josh Rutledge.

Josh Rutledge is a former baseball player. He played as an infielder in the MLB for the Rockies, Red Sox, Angels and the Giants. He was selected in the 2010 MLB Draft and retired in 2018. Let’s explore a little more about their story.

How did Josh Rutledge and Laura Rutledge meet?

Before meeting Josh Rutledge, Laura McKeeman grew up in Florida. She was a ballet performer and pageant contenstant. She won the Miss Florida Title in 2012. She graduate from the University of Florida in broadcast journalism.

Meanwhile, Josh Rutledge grew up in Alabama and became a professional baseball player. It was in that state that they would meet.

In 2011, a tailgate party was taking place at an Alabama Crimson Tide game. She was there at the game and he was there too. That is how they met and from where their love would blossom. They married in 2013.

In fact, five years later, Laura Rutledge returned to the same spot with her husband from where it all started. She captured the beautiful moment on Instagram.

During this time, Laura Rutledge has moved on from FOX to ESPN and now covers football. She has covered a wide variety of sports in her career, including being a sideline reporter for baseball games.

Josh Rutledge, meanwhile, returned to the University of Alabama after finishing his baseball career. He has since transitioned to being a financial advisor, based on the latest reports.

The couple welcomed their first child, Reese Katherine Rutledge, in 2019. She has previously posted pictures with her daughter and husband.

She is now pregnant again and based on reports, she should be due soon. This should be their second child together and we wish them all the best.

For two people who began their lives in very different places, it was their shared love of sports that brought them together at a college football game in Alabama. Today, as we look at the 2023 NFL Draft, where the best college players take their first steps towards becoming pro footballers, we are reminded that this sport is not just confined to the field.

It touches people in more ways than one and fosters a sense of community. For Josh and Laura Rutledge, it fostered their love and led them to becoming a family.

