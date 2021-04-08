Who is Lauren Baxley? Deshaun Watson's second accuser 'tried not to be sick' after inappropriate meeting

After Ashley Solis identified herself as one of the accusers of Deshaun Watson, another came forward and had a representative from attorney Tony Buzbee's office read her statement.

Lauren Baxley is the second accuser to make her identity known to the public. She is one of the 22 women who have filed a lawsuit against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Ashley Solis and Lauren Baxley Go Public With Their Allegations That Deshaun Watson Sexually Assaulting Them During Massages; Video of Solis Reading Statement a Press Conference and The Letter Baxley Wrote to Watson About Her Trauma (Video) https://t.co/mduCENXzBj pic.twitter.com/YeAUPCnuPb — Robert Littal BSO (@BSO) April 6, 2021

From what has been reported, Baxley has worked with plenty of professional athletes before working with Watson. She has been in the profession for 11 years and has a great reputation. Baxley spoke about her experience with Deshaun Watson in a statement she issued at a press conference on Tuesday.

What did Lauren Baxley say in her statement to Deshaun Watson?

Cincinnati Bengals v Houston Texans

Baxley alleges that Watson got in touch with her through social media. The attorney read:

"When you reached out to me through Instagram, I was excited to work with you. I've had the opportunity to work with many athletes, and as massage therapy is an important component to athletic performance, I took it seriously that you would entrust me with your physical recovery."

"You detailed a few items of concern: your privacy, and areas of desired focus. You made sure to use the words "professional" and "non-sexual", though I wondered a bit when you mentioned that it was "difficult" for you to find a therapist who was "comfortable" working with you. Certainly, if all you wanted was professional work, maybe other therapists were simply starstruck by your local celebrity."

Bexley also took shots at Deshaun Watson's community work outside the NFL.

"I am heartbroken for your family, for your loved ones, for those coming to terms with the fact that your charitable work and "goog guy" persona are nothing more than a meticulously designed facade to keep your victims silent, and second guessing themselves."

"Anything good that you have done is poisoned by your true nature. May you suffered abuse yourself in the past, and maybe you have genuinely attempted to convince yourself as muchas us, your victims, and the general public that you are without fault. Maybe you need intensive and professional longterm help."

Lauren Bexley is the second accuser to reveal her identity after Ashley Solis.

Two women, Ashley Solis and Lauren Baxley, have come forward to identify themselves as plaintiffs in two of the civil suits against Deshaun Watson.



Solis: “I was afraid. I’m not afraid anymore.”https://t.co/8qjAEhk3qr pic.twitter.com/fEXEoixHHA — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) April 6, 2021

Following Solis' press conference, Deshaun Watson's attorney Rusty Hardin released a statement. He claimed that Buzbee and the accuser sought a $100,000 settlement - in his words, "hush money" - months before making the matter public.