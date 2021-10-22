Who leads the NFL in sacks in the 2021 season?

In the modern NFL, where passing has become more important than running the ball, it's imperative to have someone who can rush the passer consistently. NFL teams won't be afraid to pay edge rushers or even defensive tackles as soon as they identify the perfect guy to create havoc in the backfield.

Sacks are probably the most important thing a defense can do. Sure, it will not lead to a turnover like an interception, but sacks are the best plays for the defense, where they can make an offense lose yards and lose a down in a consistent manner, while interceptions are much more dependant on the offense.

The last decade set a perfect example: the highest a cornerback was drafted was the third overall pick (Jeffrey Okudah, 2019); in contrast, two defensive ends were picked first overall (Jadeveon Clowney in 2014, Myles Garrett in 2017) and there was also Nick Bosa, a second overall pick.

The NFL is a passing league, but the main principle remains: the game is won in the trenches.

NFL sack leaders 2021: Myles Garrett, T.J. Watt fighting for first place

The league hasn't changed its mantra. The five best-paid defensive players in the league all play on the defensive line, while the best-paid cornerback, Jalen Ramsey, is only the 10th-best paid defensive player in the league.

The 2021 NFL sack leaders are obviously some of the highest-paid players in the league. Myles Garrett has 8.5 sacks over seven games this year and his average salary is $25 million per year, the fourth-highest of any defensive player.

In second place comes T.J. Watt, with $28 million per year over a contract of four years. Watt led the NFL in sacks last year with 15, and he also amassed 41 quarterback hits. His brother, J.J. Watt, is probably the best pass rusher of the entire last decade, and T.J. is taking his place now that J.J. is a veteran in the league.

What is the NFL sack record in a given year?

Garrett and Watt have some work to do if they want to hold the record for most NFL sacks in a single year.

Around The NFL @AroundTheNFL "That was a problem for me, the way that went down. It's tainted." @pfref has a new (unofficial) single-season sack leader ahead of Michael Strahan. It's now Al Baker with 23. We had Al "Bubba" Baker himself on to discuss. @AlBubbaBaker60 "That was a problem for me, the way that went down. It's tainted." @pfref has a new (unofficial) single-season sack leader ahead of Michael Strahan. It's now Al Baker with 23. We had Al "Bubba" Baker himself on to discuss. @AlBubbaBaker60 https://t.co/OC0kGZaFZq

Al Baker, in 1978, set up an NFL-record of 23 sacks in a single year. Sacks were an unofficial stat back then, but researchers from Pro Football Reference recognized Baker's sacks this year. Perhaps even more impressive, Baker did it as a rookie!

More recently, Aaron Donald came close with 20.5 sacks in 2018. An extra game should make it easier for guys like Donald, Garrett and Watt to break the record, but it's still going to be really difficult to surpass Baker's 23.

