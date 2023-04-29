Who are Lukas Van Ness' sisters Hanna and Ella? All you need to know about Packers DE's family

On Friday, the Green Bay Packers drafted defensive end Lukas Van Ness with the 13th pick. He is coming off three seasons with Iowa, where he had 71 tackles (34 solo) with 19.5 of them for a loss, 13.5 sacks, and a pass deflection.

While he is undeniably a great addition to the Packers roster, fans cannot help but talk about his family. More particularly, his sisters Hanna and Ella, whom they mistook for his girlfriends when he was shown sitting on his couch on draft day (see video below).

Here is a look at his family and what has made them mini-celebrities.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dan O'Donnell @DanODonnellShow Packers draft pick Lukas Van Ness is already dating three girlfriends like a savvy NFL veteran Packers draft pick Lukas Van Ness is already dating three girlfriends like a savvy NFL veteran https://t.co/pfIFuvA4xo

Like their son, Lukas Van Ness' parents Jason and Leanna graduated from the University of Iowa. It is safe to assume that they influenced his educational background. Not much is known about Leanna, however, Jason is a chiropractor.

Van Ness is said to have inherited his parents' good physical build. Kelvin Bell, his former positional coach, said of him:

“He definitely has a physique. Hats off to his mom and dad. That kid hit the genetic lottery.”

Van Ness' younger brother Devan is himself a budding football player, currently enrolled at Barrington High School and playing linebacker (he also plays lacrosse). He also has two sisters, an older one in Hanna and a younger one in Ella.

Not much is known about the two, though. Both are very active on Instagram, and Ella's page states that she, like her parents and brother, is currently studying at Iowa.

What is Lukas Van Ness' ceiling with the Green Bay Packers?

Lukas Van Ness will be able to bolster the Packers' defensive line, led by Kenny Clark

As of this writing, the Green Bay Packers have just five defensive linemen on their roster.

With such a small group, Pro Bowler Kenny Clark can only do so much. Van Ness, however, can change that in an instant as a first-round pick.

As a former hockey player, he was able to transfer his body-checking skills on the ice to the gridiron in college, so expect him to apply them in the pros as well. With the proper coaching, he can develop into a prolific starter.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes