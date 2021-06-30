Who is Mark Pattison? Meet the former NFL WR who reached the summit of Mount Everest

Mark Pattison may have played just three seasons in the NFL, but it's what he has done off the field that's truly remarkable. His transition from an NFL wide receiver to rock climber led him on a quest to reach seven summits around the world. Although his trip was grueling, it was the journey that really made it worthwhile.

Mark Pattison was drafted by the Los Angeles Raiders in the seventh round of the 1985 NFL Draft out of the University of Washington. Pattison played in just 18 games across three seasons in the NFL, one season with the Raiders and then two seasons with the New Orleans Saints.

After his career in the NFL, Mark Pattison decided to take on a new challenge. He is now an executive with Sports Illustrated and dabbles in a little philanthropy. After his playing career, Mark Pattison became an avid rock climber. In 2013, he started his journey to reach the seven summits, the highest peaks on each of the seven continents.

Pattison climbed Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania in 2013, and in 2014, he climbed Mount Elbrus in Russia. The following year, Pattison climbed Mount Kosciuszko in Australia and Aconcagua in Argentina in 2016.

With just three summits remaining, Pattison climbed Denali in 2018 in Alaska and then in 2019, scaled Vinson Massif in Antarctica.

Each of the climbs requires extensive training of the mind and body as the climber needs to know what to expect in terms of air quality and elevation. On May 23, 2021, Mark Pattison made his seventh and final climb of the journey, reaching the peak of Mount Everest in Nepal.

The epic adventure has begun. Will be updating my blog here: https://t.co/FP8Sj3MP6a



Updates, routes, ceremonies etc will all be there.



Will activate the Garmin app so you can my progress up the mountain. pic.twitter.com/Z6Xb4laYXH — Mark Pattison (@MarkPattisonNFL) March 31, 2021

Pattinson's journey was fueled by his daughter's battle with epilepsy. He works with the "Higher Ground" organization to raise awareness and money for those suffering from epilepsy. Mark Pattison raised $56,000 on his climb.

NFL Films documented Mark Pattison's journey and his climb up Mount Everest, which will be featured in a documentary that will be shown on NFL 360 in the fall of 2021.

In addition to his work at Sports Illustrated, rock climbing and his philanthropy, Mark Pattison also hosts his own podcast, "Finding Your Summit," which interviews celebrities and other athletes about their personal struggles in life.

Although Mark Pattison spent just three years in the NFL, his last eight years, spent reaching the highest peaks in the world, have had the most impact.

