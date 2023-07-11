Who are Marshawn Lynch's brothers? Ex-Seahawks RB's personal life explored

Former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch played for the Buffalo Bills, Seattle Seahawks and Oakland Raiders. In the 2007 NFL Draft, he was taken with the 12th overall pick. He played running back at the University of California, Berkeley before that.

Lynch and his three siblings—two brothers and one sister—grew up in Oakland, California.

Lynch's first younger brother is Davonte Sapp-Lynch. He plays football with the Spokane Shock as a running back, taking after his older brother.

Marshawn Lynch's second brother and third sibling is named David. Unfortunately, not much is known about the youngest Lynch, just like their sister Marreesha Lynch.

In interviews, Marshawn Lynch has been very silent about his family, particularly his brothers.

Why was Marshawn Lynch nicknamed Beast Mode?

When Marshawn Lynch played college football with the California Golden Bears, he was named to the first-team All-American and ranked second all-time in the institution's history in rushing yards. He was taken in the first round of the 2007 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills, where he played for three seasons before joining the Seattle Seahawks for the 2010 campaign.

In Buffalo, Lynch started very well. In his first two seasons, he recorded consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, securing a 2008 Pro Bowl selection.

When he became part of the Seahawks, Lynch thrived in a scheme that favored running the ball. He was chosen for the Pro Bowl and was named to the First Team All-Pro at the end of the 2012 campaign.

Between 2011 and 2014, Lynch appeared in four straight Pro Bowls and developed a reputation as a "fan favorite" in the NFL. Every time he scored a touchdown, his fame increased. During his four Pro Bowl seasons, Lynch amassed 1,181 rushes, 5,357 yards, and 48 scores in 63 games.

Lynch has gained the moniker "Beast Mode" for his aggressive running style, carrying opponents on his back. Once the Seahawk turned the transition, defenders typically had a long, unpleasant day at work.

The last person a defensive player would want to tackle was Lynch. Covering him when he's in Beast Mode sounds like the stuff of nightmares. Lynch's NFL career left us with a lot to remember, and in the process, he also acquired a memorable moniker.

