Who is Matt Miller? ESPN analyst sparks Derrick Henry, Christian McCaffrey’s fury on running back controversy

Matt Miller is part of the ESPN NFL broadcast, and the analyst isn't immune from the occasional hot take. However, Miller recently dropped a take that got a whole positional group in the NFL coming for his neck.

So, who exactly is Matt Miller, what did he say, and why are running backs livid with an ESPN analyst's tweet?

Matt Miller has been a draft analyst and member of the sports network ESPN since 2021. Miller joined the network as an NFL Draft contributor before returning as a year-round draft analyst in 2022. In April 2023, Miller debuted on-air on day three of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City when he joined ESPN's broadcast for rounds 4-7.

Matt Miller has been in the sports industry for over a decade, and during his time here, he has worked in an array of roles. These days he appears across ESPN platforms on NFL Live, SportsCenter, Get Up!, NFL Draft and Mock Draft specials, ESPN+ exclusive programs, including numerous mock drafts and scouting reports, ESPN Radio, and more.

He started his sports journey in 2006 when he served as a coach and the recruiting coordinator for the CFL's Joplin Crusaders. He occupied that role until 2008 when he moved on to greener pastures. Next was "New Era Scouting," where he worked as director of scouting from 2006-10.

His last role before joining ESPN was with the Bleacher Report, where he acted as lead NFL Draft writer from 2010-2021, where he contributed mock drafts, scouting reports, and in-depth stories, and he became the most-read author in the website's history.

What did Matt Miller say to spark Derrick Henry and Christian McCaffrey’s fury?

On July 17, 2023, Matt Miller sent out his most viral tweet ever, which sparked a tense discussion about the future of the running back position in the NFL. The tweet read:

"Been saying it for years:

1. Draft a RB

2. Play the RB

…if he's good…

3. Franchise tag the RB ONE TIME

…and then…

1. Draft a RB…"

This tweet has been viewed over 21 million times, and arguably one of the best running backs in the league chimed in. Below are Tennessee Titans star Derrick Henry and San Francisco 49ers key piece Christian McCaffrey's responses.

Derrick Henry  @KingHenry_2 At this point , just take the RB position out the game then . The ones that want to be great & work as hard as they can to give their all to an organization , just seems like it don’t even matter . I’m with every RB that’s fighting to get what they deserve . twitter.com/nfldraftscout/…

Clearly, Miller's words rubbed them off the wrong way, and they aren't hesitant to call out the respected draft analyst.

Who are the highest-rated running backs in Madden 24?

If the NFL doesn't respect their position, at least Madden 24 does. Here's a list of the top ten rated backfield threats for the latest iteration of Madden.

Nick Chubb - 97 OVR Christian McCaffrey - 96 OVR Josh Jacobs - 95 OVR Derrick Henry - 94 OVR Saquon Barkley - 93 OVR Austin Ekeler - 89 OVR Jonathan Taylor - 89 OVR Aaron Jones - 88 OVR Tony Pollard - 88 OVR Joe Mixon - 87 OVR

