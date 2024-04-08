Who is Memphis Showboats head coach John DeFilippo? All you need to know about UFL 2024 team's HC

Memphis Showboats coach John DeFilippo has yet to post a win in the inaugural UFL season. The Showboats suffered defeats against the Houston Roughnecks and San Antonio Brahmas in the opening two weeks of the newly formed league. Since Memphis is the only USFL conference team without a win in the UFL, fans have been curious to learn more about DeFilippo and his coaching record.

Expand Tweet

John DeFilippo was born on April 12, 1978, in Youngstown, Ohio. His father, Gene, served as the offensive coordinator of the Youngstown State Penguins football team.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

DeFilippo attended Radnor High School in Pennsylvania and took a liking to football. He committed to James Madison and played four years as a quarterback for the program, from 1996 to 1999.

A look at John DeFilippo's coaching career

After graduating with a bachelor's degree in speech communications in 2000, DeFilippo joined Fordham as their quarterbacks coach. He spent one year with the Rams before working as a graduate assistant at Notre Dame from 2001 to 2002.

DeFilippo was the quarterbacks coach for Columbia for two years before joining the NFL's New York Giants as their offensive quality control coach from 2005 to 2006. He then became the quarterbacks coach at the then-Oakland Raiders for two years.

In 2009, DeFilippo spent one season as the assistant quarterbacks coach for the New York Jets.

DeFilippo briefly returned to college football coaching in 2010, joining San Jose State as its quarterbacks coach. The following year, he took on additional responsibility as the program's offensive coordinator.

In 2012, DeFilippo rejoined the Raiders as their quarterbacks coach and spent three seasons with the team in his second stint. He served as the offensive coordinator for the Cleveland Browns in 2015.

DeFilippo took up the role of quarterbacks coach for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2016. He was part of the coaching staff that led the Eagles to victory over Tom Brady's New England Patriots at Super Bowl LII.

Soon after Philadelphia's championship success, DeFilippo joined the Minnesota Vikings as their offensive coordinator in 2018. The following year, he served as the offensive coordinator for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In 2020, DeFilippo became the quarterbacks coach for the Chicago Bears. He took on additional responsibility as their passing game coordinator as well in 2021.

John DeFilippo got his first head coaching job in 2023 with the USFL's New Orleans Breakers. In his first season with the team, he recorded a 7-3 record in the regular season. He led the Breakers to the postseason, but his team lost to the Birmingham Stallions in the first round of the playoffs.

DeFilippo was appointed as the Memphis Showboats coach in January this year after the USFL merged with the XFL to create the UFL. He will look for his first win with the Showboats when his team travels to face the Birmingham Stallions in Week 3 of the season.

Is John DeFilippo married?

John DeFilippo married his longtime partner, Kari, in 2014. The two reportedly met when Kari worked as a school teacher at San Jose State.