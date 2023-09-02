Who is Mike Evans’ wife Ashli? All about Buccaneers WR’s family

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans has won the game of life after suffering from physical abuse during his childhood. He has become an All-Pro wideout with nine consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. Evans also won Super Bowl LV and has earned four Pro Bowl selections.

More importantly, he established the Mike Evans Family Foundation in 2017 to help domestic violence victims. He couldn’t have made these achievements without the support of his wife, Ashli Dotson, who has been in his life since 2014.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Mike Evans’ wife is a blogger

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

Ashli Nicole Dotson maintains the All About Ashli website, sharing her views on fashion, lifestyle, health, and wellness. Her latest post was about her daughter, Aliyah Nicole, born on May 18, 2022.

Mike Evans and Ashli Dotson met in 2013 at a common friend’s party while still college students. Evans was a wide receiver at Texas A&M, catching passes from Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel. Meanwhile, Dotson was attending Blinn Junior College.

According to a post on Ashli’s blog, they immediately clicked because they shared the same interests, especially movies. She loved him even more when she saw Evans as a father to Mackenzie, his daughter from a previous relationship.

The couple got engaged ten months after they met. Dotson recalled that Evans’ proposal occurred during the Christmas season. He gave her a pair of blue Christian Louboutin Pigalle as a gift. However, she noticed a smaller blue box, which she thought was a pair of earrings.

But Evans took the box from her, went down on one knee, and asked her to marry him. Dotson recalled it as a perfect day in 2014 because their families were there.

They married on February 13, 2016, two years after getting engaged. Their first child together, baby boy Amari Thomas, was born on December 28, 2019. Their family resides in Florida, as Evans is playing out his five-year, $82.5 million contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Mike Evans sets an ultimatum for contract extension talks

The 2023 NFL season coincides with the final year of Evans’ current contract. However, he doesn’t want to wait long for a contract extension. Instead, his agent established a deadline for contract talks, per ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Expand Tweet

Mike Evans’ camp set that deadline so their client could focus on playing football in his tenth season with the Buccaneers. He will catch passes from a different quarterback after Tom Brady retired as a football player for good.

He will be fielding throws from Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask this time. Evans finished the 2022 season with 77 receptions for 1,124 yards and six touchdowns in 15 games.