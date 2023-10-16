Who are the Monday Night Football commentators tonight? Cowboys-Chargers coverage explored

The Dallas Cowboys will face off against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season. The Monday Night Football matchup will take place in Los Angeles. Dak Prescott and the Cowboys will look to get back in the win column after their humbling defeat against the San Francisco 49ers. In comparison, the Chargers will be fresh off a Week 5 bye.

Both franchises will be aiming for a victory as the 2023 season slowly reaches its business end. In this piece, we will check in with the game's announcers, the fixture details and the injury reports for both franchises. So, without further ado, let's take a look at the MNF fixture.

Week 6 Monday Night Football Cowboys vs. Chargers commentators

A familiar roster will be on commentary duty for the Dallas Cowboys versus Los Angeles Chargers Monday Night Football matchup. The commentary team comprises Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, and Lisa Salters. All three announcers are big names in their fields and will be at hand to navigate through the game.

As you probably know, Troy Aikman and Joe Buck go way back, with the pair having worked together for almost two decades at FOX. The duo now work for ESPN and are in their second year of calling Monday Night Football games.

Furthermore, during their uber-productive partnership, they reached a staggering 18 NFC Championship Games, six Super Bowl games and countless other major NFL events. Seasoned veteran journalist Lisa Salters will join them.

How to watch Week 6 Monday Night Football Cowboys vs Chargers

Dallas (3-2) will make the trip to Los Angeles to face off against the Chargers. Dak Prescott and co have had an up-and-down 2023 season to this point. There have been times when they've looked like potential Super Bowl contenders, and there've also been times when they've looked like perennial pretenders.

Last week's loss to the 49ers was more of the latter, as they got humbled by a George Kittle masterclass. To make matters worse, the Cowboys are coming into the game with a host of injury issues (more on that later).

On the other hand, the Los Angeles Chargers (2-2) are heading into their Week 6 game against Dallas fresh off a bye week. This mini-break has helped some of the team's injured players recover and might have done wonders for team chemistry. Justin Herbert and co will fancy their chances against a Cowboys side missing Trevon Diggs and potentially Stephon Gilmore on the secondary.

Here's what you need to know about the game:

Date: Monday, Oct. 16, 2023

Livestream: FuboTV, DAZN

Time: 8:15 p.m.

TV: ABC

Where: SoFi Stadium

Cowboys vs. Chargers injury report

Dallas will be without cornerback C.J. Goodwin and linebacker Leighton Vander Esch for the MNF fixture. Both players missed training on Saturday and will definitely not suit up for the Chargers game. Furthermore, tackle Chuma Edogai is questionable due to illness. At the same time, safety Juanyeh Thomas is a big if for the game due to an existing hamstring issue.

On the other hand, the Los Angeles Chargers have a mostly healthy roster heading into Week 6. Joey Bosa, Donald Parham, Jr. and Nick Williams are the only players questionable for the game. The rest of the team is raring to go.