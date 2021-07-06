Who has more money, Tom Brady or Gisele Bundchen? Does Gisele make more money than Tom?

NFL quarterback Tom Brady and Brazilian supermodel Giselse Bunchen are among the most famous couples on the planet. Not only are they one of the most beautiful and well-known couples, they are also one of the wealthiest, with an estimated combined net worth of over $650 million.

So which one of this celebrity pair brings home the most bacon? Who earns the most money between the two, the GOAT Tom or Brazilian bombshell Gisele?

Let’s crunch the numbers and find out.

Gisele Bundchen is worth more then Tom Brady

According to various celebrity net worth sites, Gisele Bundchen has a much larger net worth than her quarterback husband Tom Brady.

The former runway model has a net worth of $400 million while Brady is estimated to be worth around $250 million.

How did Gisele build her wealth?

Bundchen debuted on the world’s runways in 1996 and has graced thousands of magazine covers ever since. She signed a $25 million contract with lingerie brand Victoria's Secret in 2000.

According to Forbes, Gisele was the highest-earning model for 10 consecutive years. The mother-of-three reportedly earns around $44 million per year from beauty, fragrance and clothing deals. She is also a published author and has starred in films and television. The model's annual earnings are more than her NFL star husband.

Tom Brady's salary

According to multiple reports, Tom Brady agreed to a new $50 million deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers over the next two years. The legendary quarterback is due $41.075 million in 2021, with the remaining $8.925 million will be paid in 2022.

Brady is also set to star in a reality TV show produced by his own production company this year on Fox.

Even with his massive NFL salary this season and endorsements, Tom Brady still earns less than his wife Gisele.

New crypto endorsement deal

Last week, Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen inked an endorsement deal with crypto exchange FTX which will see them receive equity in the growing crypto company.

Seven-time Super Bowl winner Brady and his spouse Gisele will work as ambassadors for the crypto exchange.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar