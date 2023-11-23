Who is Nick Sirianni's wife, Brett Ashley Cantwell? Meet Eagles HC's spouse and kids

Nick Sirianni has transformed the Philadelphia Eagles into one of the best teams in the NFL. The head coach has a knack for getting the best out of his players and has been doing that since he took over the reins in 2021.

Amid doing a fantastic job with the Eagles (and a trip to the Super Bowl), fans have been curious about his personal life. Here's everything we know so far about Sirianni's family and his wife, Brett Ashley Cantwell.

All we know about Nick Sirianni's wife Brett Ashley Cantwell

Brett was born on Aug. 26, 1986, and grew up in Springfield, Missouri. She met her future husband Nick while he was working with the Kansas City Chiefs.

According to reports, Brett and Nick met in 2011, while living in the same apartment complex, and quickly became fond of each other. They dated for two years and married on June 22, 2013.

Brett has been a supportive figure for Nick throughout his journey in the NFL. However, she opts to stay away from the media and isn't active on social media as well.

As per reports, Brett previously worked as a school teacher before her marriage to Nick. However, she took on the duties of a housewife after the pair decided to grow their family.

Does Nick Sirianni have kids?

Nick and Brett have three children together. Their two sons are named Jack and Miles while their daughter is named Taylor.

How did Nick Sirianni's Philadelphia Eagles fare in the 2022 season?

Nick Sirianni led the Philadelphia Eagles to the NFC East title in the 2022 season. The team also finished as the best team in their conference, with a 14-3 record in the regular season.

Thanks to their incredible run, the Eagles were able to secure a first-round bye in the playoffs. They then trounced the New York Giants 38-7 in the Divisional round to book their spot in the NFC Championship game.

Sirianni's Eagles then took down the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC title game with minimal fuss to reach the Super Bowl.

However, despite a stellar run, Philadelphia fell short of winning the coveted Lombardi Trophy after losing 38-35 against the Kansas City Chiefs in the big game.

Nick Sirianni net worth: How much is the Eagles HC worth in 2023?

According to reports, Nick Sirianni is worth a whopping $10 million as of 2023. He has made a small fortune through his coaching career.

Sirianni reportedly signed a five-year deal worth between $30 million to $35 million to take over as the Philadelphia Eagles head coach in Jan. 2021. Through his contract, he makes around $6 million to $7 million annually.