Who is Olivia Harlan's husband, Sam Dekker? All about NFL reporter's family

Olivia Harlan and Sam Dekker have been married since July 14, 2018, and share a child. Olivia Harlan is a fast-rising sportscaster set to cover Super Bowl 2024, while her husband, Sam Dekker, is a combo forward for the London Lions.

This article will closely examine Olivia Harlan's significant other, Sam Dekker, and his career. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Who is Sam Dekker?

Dekker is a professional basketball player who has appeared in the NBA, D League, and the British Basketball League. Dekker has been around basketball all his life and was viewed as a prodigy in high school.

Dekker was a consensus five-star recruit coming out of high school and was viewed as a top-five player in the United States of America. He committed to playing collegiate basketball for the Wisconsin Badgers and started for the school as a true freshman. Dekker played three seasons with the Badgers and ended his college basketball career with a loss to Duke in the NCAA Championship Game.

Dekker was drafted by the Houston Rockets as the 18th pick of the 2015 NBA draft. Unfortunately for Dekker, his college form never translated to the NBA. The former Wisconsin standout bounced around the league for years, taking up spells at the Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, Cleveland Cavaliers, Washington Wizards, and Toronto Raptors. He last played in the NBA in 2021 when he signed with the Raptors, made a single appearance, and was waived by the franchise.

Following his departure from the Raptors, Dekker joined Turkish Basketball Super League, the Bahçeşehir Koleji. Dekker was instrumental in the franchise's successful 2021-22 season, as they won the 2021-22 FIBA Europe Cup. He also helped Koleji win the 2021–22 FIBA Europe Cup, racking up 11 points and six rebounds in the Finals.

These days, Dekker plays basketball for the London Lions in Britain. Dekker helped the team to a 2022-23 BBL Cup and Championship double. Following a stellar 2022-23 campaign, he is the reigning BBL MVP.

Olivia Harlan and Sam Dekker were named the 2018 People of the Year

Olivia Harlan and Sam Dekker are Sheboygan residents and were named Sheboygan's 2018 People of the Year.

The couple used their 2018 wedding to fund the Children's Cancer Family Foundation. The couple told family and friends that rather than send them wedding gifts, they should kindly donate money to the CCFF.

The initial target was $15,000, but the couple and their family and friends raised $65,000 for the childhood cancer organization. The cheque was handed over at the annual Strike Out Cancer Day.