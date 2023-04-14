Who is Peyton Manning’s protégé in 2023 NFL Draft? Sleeper QB prospect who out-dueled Bryce Young tipped for big things

Peyton Manning understands the quarterback position better than most, especially after playing 17 seasons in the NFL. The Pro Football Hall of Famer has a protégé in this upcoming NFL Draft that he knows very well: University of Tennessee star Hendon Hooker.

Hooker spoke to Manning, a fellow Tennessee Volunteers star, before and after every Volunteers game last season, getting advice on football, but also on leadership:

“Anything that I ever might ask him, he’ll give me a great answer. I remember asking him and Eli: ‘What are some steps that you took to get your teammates to have that same hunger and drive that you do for the love of the process?’”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Volunteers quarterback played arguably the best game of his college career against Bryce Young, a quarterback likely to be taken early in this year's draft. Tennessee faced the Alabama Crimson Tide last October in one of the best college football games of the year.

Hendon Hooker went 21 of 30 passing for 385 yards, five touchdowns and an interception in the Volunteers' 52 -49 victory over the Crimson Tide. Despite being one of the oldest prospects in the quarterback class, NFL Draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah sees Hooker as a starting quarterback in the league:

“I would actually say (there are) five (top quarterbacks), because we’ll see where Hendon Hooker lands. I know he is older (25), but I think he has a chance to be a starter. A solid starter."

A few mock drafts have Hooker going towards the mid-to-late first round while some have him going somewhere in the third round. One thing that is for sure is that Peyton Manning's protégé's name will be called in a few weeks in the draft.

Peyton Manning's protégé's football journey

The Greensboro, North Carolina native started his collegiate career at Virginia Tech. He played three seasons with the Hokies before transferring to Tennessee in 2021. At Virginia Tech, he threw for 2,894 yards, 22 touchdowns, and seven interceptions in 21 career games.

Hooker had a great start in his first season with the Volunteers in 2021, throwing for 2,945 yards, 31 touchdowns, and three interceptions. He tied for the third-most thrown in a season in school history, trailing Peyton Manning and Tyler Bray. Last season, Hooker was one of the best players in the SEC and in college football.

The Tennessee QB warming up ahead of facing Georgia

He threw for 3,135 yards, 27 touchdowns, two interceptions, and completed 69.6 percent of his passes. Like most quarterbacks in 2022, Hooker struggled against the Georgia Bulldogs' stellar defense. However, he tore his ACL two weeks after that game.

This was a major setback in his journey, but it hasn't stopped him from progressing with the help of Peyton Manning. Hooker didn't participate in the NFL combine last month due to the injury. Hooker has continually emphasized that he will be there for week one of the upcoming season if his team needs him.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Indy Star and H/T Sportskeeda.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes