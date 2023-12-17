Who is Philadelphia Eagles’ backup quarterback? Latest on Jalen Hurts’ illness ahead of Week 15

Jalen Hurts' illness has become worse, according to the Philadelphia Eagles, who said on Sunday that the quarterback's availability for Monday night's game against the Seattle Seahawks is now "questionable."

The quarterback missed practice on Saturday. This season, he has tossed for 3,192 yards, 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He has also rushed for 12 TDs.

Hurts is still hoping to participate on Monday, and he has reportedly traveled to Seattle separately from the team in an effort to prevent spreading the infection to any other players.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Marcus Mariota, the backup quarterback for Philadelphia, would start if the former Alabama quarterback is unable to play.

Expand Tweet

Who is Jalen Hurts' backup quarterback, Marcus Mariota?

In their "Monday Night Football" matchup with the Seattle Seahawks, who will be eager to win after dropping their last four games, the Philadelphia Eagles will be hoping that quarterback Jalen Hurts gets the start. Hurts could miss out, though, as he is unwell and missed practice on Saturday.

Last season, Marcus Mariota was the starting quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons until Desmond Ridder took his spot. He signed a one-year contract with the Eagles to back up Jalen Hurts ahead of the 2023 season as a free agent.

The Tennessee Titans used the second pick in the 2015 draft on Mariota, a star at Oregon from 2012 to 2014. He was the 2014 Heisman Trophy Winner and the AP College Football Player of the Year.

Three separate NFL clubs have added him to their rosters after he left the Titans in 2019.

Expand Tweet

Mariota has only played in one game this year. That came during the Eagles' game against the San Francisco 49ers two weeks ago. Late in that game, he made a brief appearance while Hurts was getting tested for a concussion.

Mariota will only play for the second time this season against Seattle if Hurts can't get rid of his sickness. After only losing one of their first 11 games of the season, the Eagles (10-3) have suffered two consecutive humbling losses, falling to the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers.

The Eagles are no longer atop the NFC East. If Mariota plays, the responsibility will fall on him to lead his team to victory — something he hasn't done since November 2022, when he helped the Falcons defeat the Chicago Bears 27–24.