Who have played for Commanders and Broncos? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for 6th August

NFL Immaculate Grid is a perfect way for making up for the lack of football before the new season starts, testing your knowledge of the sport to the utmost degree.

Today's grid includes a question about athletes who have experience with both the Denver Broncos and the Washington Commanders.

Champ Bailey, a former NFL cornerback, was selected by the Washington Redskins in the first round of the 1999 NFL Draft. Bailey played college football for the Georgia Bulldogs, where he received unanimous All-American accolades.

After five years with the Redskins, Bailey was moved to the Broncos, where he had a very successful career. He made 123 pass deflections, 530 tackles, and 34 interceptions in 135 regular-season contests.

In addition to being a member of the NFL's 2000s All-Decade Team and having played in 12 Pro Bowls, Bailey was elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2019.

Bailey was released following after Denver Broncos fell to the Seattle Seahawks in the Super Bowl 48. He was then signed by the New Orleans Saints, but was released ahead of the 2014 season. Soon, he announced his retirement.

Two years later, the club won the Super Bowl and one of the reasons they were able to do so was Bailey's guidance of the more youthful cornerbacks on the squad.

NFL immaculate grid for August 6: Stephen Alexander also played for both the Commanders and Broncos

Former tight end with the Washington Redskins, San Diego Chargers, Detroit Lions, and Denver Broncos, Stephen Alexander is a retired NFL player. The Redskins selected him in the second round of the 1998 NFL Draft.

At the University of Oklahoma, Alexander caught 104 passes for 1,591 yards and six scores. He was also chosen for the first team of the Big 8 Conference, where he led the tight ends in catches with 43 catches for 580 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

In his 10 years in the NFL, Alexander caught 247 passes for 2,519 yards and 14 TDs. While playing for the Redskins in 2000, he was chosen for the Pro Bowl.