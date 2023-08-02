Who played for the Cowboys and Vikings? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for August 2

In today's Immaculate Grid, we'll examine NFL players who have experience with both the Dallas Cowboys and the Minnesota Vikings.

Two of the NFL's most storied teams are the Cowboys and Vikings, and we will focus on two noteworthy players who played for both clubs.

NFL wide receiver Lance Rentzel is a former member of the Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Rams, and Minnesota Vikings.

Rentzel was chosen by the Vikings in the first round of the 1965 NFL Draft, but he starred for the Cowboys from 1967 to 1970, where he enjoyed the best stint of his career. Rentzel was a crucial component of Dallas' attack and provided Roger Staubach, a renowned quarterback, with an excellent target.

Rentzel had his most outstanding season in 1969, collecting 52 passes for 996 yards and 12 scores. As a result, he was selected for the Pro Bowl and cemented his position among the best wide receivers in the NFL.

After his career in Dallas, Rentzel briefly played for the Rams before announcing his retirement from the NFL. Rentzel totaled 4,826 receiving yards and 196 rushing yards throughout the course of his nine NFL campaigns.

After retiring, Rentzel shifted his focus to business and served as a CEO at numerous significant businesses in a range of sectors. In 2018, at the age of 75, he died from difficulties related to Alzheimer's disease.

NFL immaculate grid for August 2: Terence Newman also played for both the Cowboys and Vikings

NFL cornerback Terence Newman is a former member of the Dallas Cowboys, Cincinnati Bengals, and Minnesota Vikings. He was a collegiate football player for the Kansas State Wildcats and was named a unanimous All-American.

After turning 30, a lot of cornerbacks in the NFL lose their edge, but Newman stood out. Up to the age of 39, the two-time Pro Bowler was active. He didn't only play; he started the games and played brilliantly all the way up until his late 30s.

Newman, who was selected with the fifth overall choice in the 2003 draft, donned the Cowboys jersey for nine years, the Bengals for three, and the Vikings for the last three.

He has an overall total of 11 recoveries, 8 forced fumbles, 183 pass breakups, and 42 interceptions.