Who played for the Jaguars and Bengals? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for August 3 

The NFL Immaculate Grid is an intriguing challenge designed to put NFL fans' familiarity with players and clubs to the utmost test.

In today's NFL Immaculate Grid, we highlight two outstanding players who have ably served the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals.

Former NFL linebacker Kevin Hardy played for the Cincinnati Bengals, Jacksonville Jaguars and Dallas Cowboys.

After graduating from Illinois in 1995, Hardy played in the league for nine years, winning first-team All-Pro honors in 1999 while playing for the Jacksonville Jaguars. In 2021, he was admitted to the Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame.

The Jacksonville Jaguars picked Kevin Hardy with the second pick in the first round of the 1996 NFL Draft. He rapidly established himself as a star performer with the Jaguars, displaying his incredible speed and tackling skills.

Hardy was renowned for his vicious style of play and his capacity for covering space during his NFL tenure. He was a key contributor to the Jaguars' defensive stinginess, helping them get to the postseason and perform at an elite level.

Hardy was signed by the Cowboys as an unrestricted free agent in April 2002, however, he only played for them for one season before moving on to the Bengals the following season.

Before his contract was canceled following the 2004 season, Hardy played a crucial role in the team's defense for two seasons.

With 563 solo stops, 43.5 tackles for loss, 36 sacks, 11 forced fumbles, seven fumble recoveries, 45 pass deflections and one score in 134 games, Hardy had a stellar career.

NFL immaculate grid for August 3: Reggie Nelson also played for the Jaguars and Bengals

Former NFL safety Reggie Nelson played for the Oakland Raiders, Cincinnati Bengals and Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jacksonville Jaguars selected Nelson with the 21st overall pick in the 2007 NFL Draft.

Right before the start of his fourth campaign in the league, Nelson was moved from the Jaguars to the Cincinnati Bengals. Nelson wasn't able to reach his full potential while playing for the Jaguars, but his career really took off when he joined the Bengals.

In his six-year stint with the Bengals, Nelson started 83 games, including two stints in the Pro Bowl in 2015 and 2016.

After he left the Bengals, he finished his NFL career with the Oakland Raiders.