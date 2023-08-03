What happened to Marcell Dareus? Ex-Bills DE joins Dr. Pimple Popper to address forehead lipoma

Former Buffalo Bills defensive end Marcell Dareus made a recent television appearance. It’s not on a football-related program or a sports debate show.

Instead, he was on Dr. Pimple Popper for his forehead lipoma. Dareus visited famous dermatologist Dr. Sandra Lee to seek treatment for the lump of fatty tissue on his face.

Regarding Dareus’ appearance, Bills Mafia Babes tweeted:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Where are our fellow pop-aholics? Marcell Dareus is going to be featured on Dr. Pimple Popper tonight.”

BillsMafiaBabes @BillsMafiaBabes

Marcell Dareus is going to be featured on Dr. Pimple Popper tonight. Where are our fellow pop-aholics?Marcell Dareus is going to be featured on Dr. Pimple Popper tonight. pic.twitter.com/4owfMbqGC9

According to the former Alabama standout, he noticed the lump a week after an NFL game.

Meanwhile, Dr. Sandra Lee earned her Doctor of Medicine degree from Drexel University in 1998. She's a certified dermatologist and a member of the American Academy of Dermatology.

She started her YouTube channel in 2010 and has over 7.8 million subscribers. Her popularity parlayed into a reality television show on the Warner Bros. Discovery-owned network TLC. The program started in January 2018 and is now in its ninth season.

Marcell Dareus’ football career

The Alabama native played high school football for Huffman before suiting up for the Crimson Tide. He played three seasons for the University of Alabama and was the defensive MVP of the 2010 National Championship Game.

Dareus had a 28-yard interception return for a touchdown in that game against the Texas Longhorns. He ended his final year at Alabama with 34 tackles (nine for losses) and 4.5 sacks in 11 games.

The Buffalo Bills took notice of his talent, selecting him third overall in the 2011 NFL Draft. Cam Newton and Von Miller were taken before him.

He played for the Bills from 2011 to 2017. During his stint with the AFC East squad, he became a two-time Pro Bowler and a First Team All-Pro member. Marcell Dareus had his best year with Buffalo in 2014, finishing with 48 tackles, ten sacks and a forced fumble in 11 games.

In Oct. 2017, the Bills traded him to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a conditional 2018 sixth-round pick. Moving to Jacksonville reunited him with Doug Marrone, his former coach in Buffalo.

Dareus played nine games in his first season with the Jaguars, tallying 21 tackles and a sack. A year later, he played 15 games, finishing with 32 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble.

He was limited to six games in 2019 after a core muscle surgery prompted the Jaguars to place him on injured reserve. It turned out to be his final NFL season.

Last year, Dareus had a workout with the Baltimore Ravens but did not make the team. He ended his career with 365 tackles, 37.5 sacks, 15 pass deflections, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Spotrac shares that Marcell Dareus earned around $87 million in nine NFL seasons.