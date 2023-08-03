Who played for Lions and Bengals? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for August 3

The August 3 edition of the NFL Immaculate Grid focuses on two franchises that have had their share of futility in seasons past. This edition asks players that have played for both the Detroit Lions and Cincinnati Bengals in their careers.

A player that stands out is quarterback Jon Kitna, who played 14 seasons in the league. Kitna spent five of those seasons with the Bengals from 2001 to 2005.

He started 46 starts for Cincinnati in that stretch, throwing for 10,707 yards, 59 touchdowns, and 59 interceptions. The quarterback led the NFL in passing attempts with 581 in the 2001 season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kitna joined the Lions after his run with the Bengals, playing three seasons with Detroit. He threw for 9,034 yards, 44 touchdowns, and 47 interceptions in 36 starts.

NFL Immaculate Grid August 3: Other Lions and Bengals players

Here are three other players who spent time with the Detroit Lions and Cincinnati Bengals:

#1, Marvin Jones

NFL Immaculate Grid: Marvin Jones with the Lions

Marvin Jones was selected by the Bengals in the 2012 draft and he played the first three seasons of his career with the team. Jones racked up 134 receptions for 1,729 yards and 15 touchdowns in 43 games.

He would join the Lions ahead of the 2016 season, starting 67 of his 69 games with the franchise. Jones had 4,296 yards on 289 receptions with 36 touchdowns, including his first 1,000-yard season in the 2017 season.

#2, Dan Wilkinson

NFL Immaculate Grid: Dan Wilkinson with the Bengals

Dan Wilkinson was the No. 1 overall pick in the 1994 NFL draft as he was taken by the Bengals.

Wilkinson played four seasons with Cincinnati, racking up 128 solo tackles, 25 sacks, and two forced fumbles in that time.

The top pick suited up for the Lions from 2003 to 2005, starting all 48 games he appeared in with them. He had 56 solo tackles, 13 tackles for loss, and six-and-a-half sacks with Detroit.

#3, Mohamed Sanu

NFL Immaculate Grid: Mohamed Sanu with the Detroit Lions

Mohamed Sanu began his NFL career with the Bengals, playing with the team from 2012 to 2015. In 57 games with Cincinnati, Sanu had 152 receptions, 1,793 yards, and 11 touchdowns.

Sanu had a brief stint with the Lions as he played seven games with the team in the 2020 season. He caught 16 passes for 178 yards and a touchdown over those seven games.