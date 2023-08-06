Who has played for Patriots and Broncos? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for 6th August

Today's NFL Immaculate Grid features the Denver Broncos and New England Patriots. That means that prospective grid completionists will need to find out which NFL stars ever suited up for the two teams and enter them into that square.

The Patriots and Broncos both have rich histories, which means there has been plenty of crossover between the two. Here are the most notable players to play for both, plus a few that might help your rarity score.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NFL Immaculate Grid answers for 6th August: Who has played for Patriots and Broncos?

Wes Welker is probably the first player that comes to mind for this prompt. The wide receiver had the pleasure of playing with both Tom Brady and Peyton Manning, which means he played for the Broncos (2013-2014) and the Patriots (2007-2012).

Wes Welker played for both teams

That will be a popular answer, though. For rarer answers to improve that score at the end, try some of these players:

Laurence Maroney

Bob Perryman

Tony Carter

Jabar Gaffney

Brandon Lloyd

Daniel Fells

Eric Tomlinson

Ty Warren

Ty Law, the defensive standout, also qualifies for this prompt. He played for Denver briefly in 2009 and was known for being a Patriot from 1995 to 2004. The defensive back was part of the Patriots early dynasty, and many fans might not realize that he joined the Broncos for a while before he finished his career.

Aqib Talib is another great answer. The corner was known for shutting down opposing wide receivers for the Broncos defense, but he was a member of the Patriots for two seasons before moving to Denver.

There are plenty of good answers for this prompt, but this article should help you find ones that will be correct and possibly a little bit rare.

Also, check out Pro Football Reference. There is a database there that will tell you every single random player to ever suit up for both of these franchises. That's the best way to get a low rarity score.