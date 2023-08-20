Who has played for both the Vikings and Seahawks? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for August 20

The athletes who played with the Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks will be the focus of today's Immaculate Grid.

In his 14-year NFL career, John Randle was an icon for both the Seattle Seahawks and the Minnesota Vikings. In his stellar career, the defensive tackle made the first-team All-Pro six times and was selected to seven Pro Bowls. His 137.5 sacks place him first among defensive linemen in the league and 10th overall.

Randle went to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after going undrafted in the 1990 NFL Draft, but the team thought he was too thin to play defense. The Vikings then made the player an offer. John Randle got cunning at the weigh-in and tucked a piece of jewelry under his outerwear to make himself appear heavier than he actually was. He was able to meet the requirements, and the Vikings unknowingly acquired one of the greatest undrafted players in NFL history.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Randle was well-known for his ability to create plays as well as his enthusiasm for painting his face and making slurs. After the 2000 campaign, Randle left Minnesota. He then spent the three years that followed as a member of the Seattle Seahawks, playing his final match in the NFL in the 2004 postseason's wild-card round.

John Randle was inducted into the Vikings' Ring of Honor in 2008, and the Pro Football Hall of Fame inducted him in 2010. The outstanding DT is a member of the NFL 100 All-Time Team as well as the 1990s All-Decade Team.

NFL Immaculate Grid for August 20: Other players to have played for both the Vikings and Seahawks

Another player who has suited up for the Seahawks and Vikings is Warren Moon. After over two decades of professional football, the NFL quarterback retired in 2001. He played with the Houston Oilers and the Edmonton Eskimos for the bulk of his career.

Expand Tweet

Warren Moon was a Kansas City Chiefs player as well. He is regarded as one of the greatest undrafted players in NFL history, along with Randle.

Throughout his NFL career, Moon set multiple throwing records and was selected for nine Pro Bowls. He was renowned for his powerful arm and presence on the field. Moon was the first quarterback of African descent to be honored in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

In addition to his job as a football player, Moon has also worked as a football pundit and commentator.

🏈 NFL starts Sept 7! Immerse in action: Explore NFL Schedule & Depth Charts for ultimate game-day excitement!

Poll : #1) Which player holds the record for the most interceptions returned for touchdowns in a single season? (Answers in the next Poll) Ed Reed Deion Sanders Rod Woodson Lester Hayes 276 votes