Who are the quarterbacks for the United Football League in 2024? Everything you need to know

The United Football League (UFL) is approaching, and the first game of the newly formed league will see the XFL champion Arlington Renegades take on the USFL champion Birmingham Stallions on Saturday, March 30.

The quarterbacks in the league have garnered a lot of interest. On that note, here's a look at the signal-callers in each of the eight teams:

Arlington Renegades : Holton Ahlers, Luis Perez, Drew Plitt and Lindsey Scott

: Holton Ahlers, Luis Perez, Drew Plitt and Lindsey Scott Birmingham Stallions : Matt Corral, Adrian Martinez, Jalen Morton and J’Mar Smith

: Matt Corral, Adrian Martinez, Jalen Morton and J’Mar Smith D.C. Defenders: Deondre Francois, Jalan McClendon and Jordan Ta’amu

Deondre Francois, Jalan McClendon and Jordan Ta’amu Houston Roughnecks: Jarrett Guarantano, Nolan Henderson and Reid Sinnett

Jarrett Guarantano, Nolan Henderson and Reid Sinnett Memphis Showboats: Case Cookus, Cole Kelley and Troy Williams

Case Cookus, Cole Kelley and Troy Williams Michigan Panthers: Davis Cheek, Danny Etling, Brian Lewerke and E.J. Perry

Davis Cheek, Danny Etling, Brian Lewerke and E.J. Perry San Antonio Brahmas: Quinten Dormady, Tom Flacco and Chase Garbers

Quinten Dormady, Tom Flacco and Chase Garbers St. Louis Battlehawks: A.J. McCarron, Brandon Silvers and Manny Wilkins

The eight teams in the UFL have been into two conferences, specific to which league they came from previously:

USFL conference

Birmingham Stallions

Houston Roughnecks

Memphis Showboats

Michigan Panthers

XFL conference

Arlington Renegades

D.C. Defenders

San Antonio Brahmas

St. Louis Battlehawks

Before the postseason, each team will play 10 regular-season games (six in-conference and four interconference). Four teams will advance to the playoffs, and the winners of the two semifinals will compete in the title game on June 16.

United Football League schedule for Week 1 of the 2024 season

The Birmingham Stallions will be part of the United Football League in 2024

Here's a look at the United Football League schedule for Week 1 of the 2024 season:

Saturday, Mar. 30: Birmingham Stallions at Arlington Renegades at 1 p.m. ET on FOX

Saturday, Mar. 30: St. Louis Battlehawks at Michigan Panthers at 4 p.m. ET on FOX

Sunday, Mar. 31: D.C. Defenders at San Antonio Brahmas at 12 p.m. ET on ESPN

Sunday, Mar. 31: Memphis Showboats at Houston Roughnecks at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN

All UFL games can be live-streamed on Fubo TV.