Who has the most receiving yards in NFL history? Ranking top 5 WRs

By Arnold
Modified Jun 05, 2024 13:36 GMT
This week, Minnesota Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson became the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL. Jefferson, who was drafted by the Vikings in 2020, agreed a four-year $140 million extension.

While Jefferson has become the highest-paid wideout in the league, he still has a long way to go to become the NFL's all-time leader in receiving yards. On that note, here's a look at the five wideouts with the most receiving yards in the league.

Five wideouts with most receiving yards in NFL history

Former LA Rams WR Isaac Bruce
Former LA Rams WR Isaac Bruce

#5 Isaac Bruce, 15,208 receiving yards

Isaac Bruce played 14 seasons with the Los Angeles Rams (then St Louis Rams) from 1994 to 2007 and helped them win the Super Bowl in 2000. He then spent two seasons with the San Francisco 49ers before calling it quits.

Bruce racked up 15,208 receiving yards across his career with 91 touchdowns. He also earned four Pro Bowl honors and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2020.

#4 Randy Moss, 15,292 receiving yards

Randy Moss played 14 seasons in the NFL and had stints with the Minnesota Vikings, Oakland Raiders, New England Patriots, Tennessee Titans and the San Francisco 49ers.

Moss ended his career with 15,292 receiving yards and 156 touchdowns. He was selected for the Pro Bowl six times and earned four-time First-Team All-Pro honors. In 2018, Moss was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

#3 Terrell Owens, 15,934 receiving yards

Terrell Owens spent 15 years in the big league, playing for the San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. He ended his career with a whopping 15,394 yards and 153 touchdowns.

Owens earned five First-Team All-Pro selections and six Pro Bowl Honors. He was enshrined into the Hall of Fame in 2018.

#2 Larry Fitzgerald, 17,942 receiving yards

Larry Fitzgerald spent his entire pro football career with the Arizona Cardinals from 2004 to 2020. The legendary wideout recorded 17,942 receiving yards and 121 touchdowns.

Fitzgerald earned 11 Pro Bowl honors and a two-time Second-Team All-Pro selection.

#1 Jerry Rice, 22,895 receiving yards

Jerry Rice holds the record for the most receiving yards in NFL history. The wideout amassed a staggering 22,895 receiving yards and 197 touchdowns across 20 seasons in the league.

Rice won three Super Bowls during his time with the San Francisco 49ers from 1985 to 2000. He also played for the Oakland Raiders and Seattle Seahawks.

He earned 10 First-Team All-Pro selections and 13 Pro Bowl honors and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2010.

