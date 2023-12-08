Who is the referee for Cowboys-Eagles for Week 14 Sunday Night Football?

The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles face off in a crunch Sunday Night Football game in Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season. Both teams come into the game with stellar records and will look to snag supremacy in the NFC East as the regular season ends.

Experienced referee John Hussey will be in charge of calling the game. Hussey is one of the most seasoned NFL officials, having worked in the league since 2002. He has officiated four Championship Games and one Super Bowl Game.

Aside from being a career referee, Hussey is the CEO and co-founder of CUDDLY, a dedicated marketplace built for animal welfare groups worldwide to help them raise funds for endangered animals.

What channel is the Cowboys-Eagles game on tonight?

The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles matchup will be broadcast on NBC. Both teams enter the game with contrasting fortunes from Week 13.

Philadelphia is fresh off having their five-game winning streak snapped by NFC Conference rivals, the San Francisco 49ers. Jalen Hurts and Co. couldn't find a solution to Kyle Shanahan's side, as the 49ers blew out the Eagles with a scoreline of 42-19.

It's going to take a lot of work against the Dallas Cowboys, as Jerry Jones' sides are known to put the hurt on their opponents, especially when they seem to be there for the taking. However, the Eagles putting up 333 yards of total offense in their Week 13 loss should be worthy of encouragement heading into Week 14.

On the other hand, the Dallas Cowboys come into the matchup in high spirits. Dallas is fresh off a solid 41-35 win over the Seattle Seahawks. This is the fourth time in a row that Dallas has scored at least 30 points in a victory.

The Cowboys are backed by stellar showings by MVP dark horse Dak Prescott, defensive anchor Micah Parsons, and likely Pro Bowler CeeDee Lamb. They'll fancy their chances against a wounded Philadelphia Eagles side that had a tough showing in last week's game.

Philadelphia and Dallas are favorites to win in the NFC Conference and make it to this year's Super Bowl game. It'll likely come down to the closer margins, and this Week 14 matchup should serve as an opportunity for one team to lay down a marker in a potential NFC Championship Game audition.

Here's what you need to know about the game:

Live Stream: FuboTV and DAZN

Time: 8:20 PM

TV Channel: NBC

When: Sunday, December 10

Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas