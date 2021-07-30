Who retires first: Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers?

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers have both been playing longer than many NFL fans have been alive. However, both quarterbacks are reaching the end of their careers.

Tom Brady is 44 years old this season. Aaron Rodgers turns 38. Rodgers openly contemplated retirement this offseason. All the while, Tom Brady seems to have barely given it a thought.

Ladies and gentlemen, it appears we find ourselves in a good old-fashioned Mexican standoff. Which NFL icon will blink first?

Brady vs Rodgers: Factors leading to retirement

Why do quarterbacks retire?

First, age slows down players, making them less effective and eventually costing them games. After a certain point, the body just cannot handle the rigors of a contact sport such as NFL. When your body becomes more of a hindrance than an asset, that's when players decide to bring the curtains down.

Second, injuries can force players to retire against their will. Injuries are largely uncontrollable, but certain playstyles can be riskier than others. As players get older, the risk of injury increases.

Brady vs Rodgers: Retirement scores

When looking at Tom Brady, even though he turns 44 this season, he seems to be further away from retirement than Aaron Rodgers. Here's why.

While age has undoubtedly slowed Brady down in many aspects, his playstyle accommodates his regressions rather seamlessly.

Aaron Rodgers didn’t hold back in his first news conference since returning to the Packers. pic.twitter.com/5O4HIrE2OV — ESPN (@espn) July 28, 2021

While Brady's largely in great shape in the aforementioned aspects of being a quarterback, injuries are starting to become a real factor in his ability to keep up. Last season, Brady played through most of 2020 with a torn MCL in his knee. Eventually, the injuries will force Brady to consider calling it quits, likely sooner rather than later. Brady could retire in the next couple of years.

With Brady out of the way, let's take a look at Aaron Rodgers.

At 37, it would seem that he has much more time than Brady. However, Rodgers is much more of a mobile quarterback compared to Tom Brady. Considering that, he opens himself up to more hits outside of the pocket. Over time, these hits shorten the lifespan of mobile quarterbacks.

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers, then, may be closer in age in terms of quarterback years.

Considering the recent uptick in Rodgers' retirement clock and the force of Brady's will to sustain his dominance by any means necessary, it seems Rodgers may be looking for a way to end his career sooner than Brady.

Meanwhile, the Tampa Bay superstar is looking for ways to extend his career. While Rodgers may have an edge in terms of physical shelf life, his mental state appears to be the catalyst for the conversation around retirement.

Green Bay Packers v San Francisco 49ers

Regardless of who retires first, it's likely that both quarterbacks will retire within 12 months of each other. When this happens, a glorious era of quarterbacks will officially be over.

